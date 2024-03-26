Virat Kohli (RCB): Leading the IPL 2024 Orange Cap table with 98 runs, Kohli's 77-run knock against Punjab Kings silenced critics, boasting an average of 49 and a strike rate of 142. Sam Curran (PBKS): Second on the run scorer list with 86 runs.

India's biggest domestic cricket event, the IPL, is well and truly underway and we have already seen some impressive performances with the bat, be it Virat Kohli's sensational 77-run knock against Punjab Kings or Andre Russell's 66-run demolition job. In this article, we take a look at the top batters who have made it to the IPL 2024 run-scorers list and are getting closer to claiming the prestigious orange cap.

1) Virat Kohli (RCB): With a scintillating 77-run knock against Punjab Kings on Monday, Virat Kohli has climbed to the top of the IPL 2024 orange cap table with a total of 98 runs. The batting maestro has silenced his critics in IPL 2024 with an average of 49 and a strike rate of 142.

2) Sam Curran (PBKS): Sam Curran is second on the run-scoring list thanks to a 63-ball 47 in the opening match against Delhi Capitals. With a total of 86 runs in 2 matches so far, Curran is averaging 43 at a strike rate of 134.38.

3) Sanju Samson (RR): The Rajasthan Royals captain's 82* knock in the lone game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lifted him to third place on the IPL runscorers' list. Sanju Samson's sensational innings helped the Royals post a first innings total of 193, which proved to be too much for their opponents to chase down.

4) Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): The Punjab Kings skipper is placed fourth on the top run scorer's list with 67 runs in the two matches so far at an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 126.42. The veteran batter has looked good in the tournament and may be just a little way away from a big score.

5) Dinesh Karthik RCB The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has been on a roll this IPL season with 66 runs in 2 innings so far at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 183.33. What's even more impressive about these runs from Karthik is the fact that he's batting at number 7 for RCB, which means he's had a small number of deliveries to get settled at the crease and will probably have to start hitting the big shots from the first ball. His last innings of 28 not out on Monday also helped RCB to a crucial win against Punjab Kings.

