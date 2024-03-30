Orange Cap IPL 2024: After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match on 30 March, the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has now moved to the top spot in the Orange cap holder list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2016, Kohli had won the Orange Cap and this time too, the former skipper will be aiming to repeat the feat this season.

The orange cap is awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer and is one of the most prestigious awards in the IPL tournament. Throughout the season, players show their batting prowess and score runs to win Orange Cap. Here's a list of top run-scorers during IPL 2024 so far:

RCB's Virat Kohli has moved from the third position to the top spot beating Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen. Kohli currently has scored 181 runs with a strike rate of 141 and an average of 90. Kohli batted out the innings and scored an unbeaten 83* in mere 59 deliveries which was glistened with four boundaries and four sixes.

After holding the top spot, Klaasen at number 2nd has scored 143 runs with strike rate of 226 and an average of 143.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag who made an entry on the top scorer list after he struck a stunning 84 not out off 45 balls in the RR vs DC match has now dropped to number 3. So Far, Parag has scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 171 and an average of 127.

At number 4 is Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with a total of 97 runs, a strike rate of 146 and an average of 97.

Maintaining his 5th spot is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 95 runs in the two matches so far with a strike rate of 226 and an average of 47. Mumbai Indian's Tilak Varma is at number 6 and has so far scored 89 runs in the two matches played so far with a strike rate of 167 and an average of 44.

Taking an entry into the orange cap contendars list is RCB's Dinesh Karthik who has scored 86 runs with a strike rate of 195 and an average of 86. Now ranked seventh, Karthik moves Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Sam Curran down to eighth place. The English batter has played a crucial role in maintaining the run flow during the middle over for Punjab Kings with a total of 86 runs so far in the two matches with a strike rate of 134 and an average of 43.

Maintained at number 9 is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Shivam Dube. Dube has scored 85 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 166 and an average of 85. KKR's Phil Salt has made an entry after yesterday's match pacing him at number 10 on the IPL run scorers list with a score of 84 runs, strike rate of 140 and an average of 42.

