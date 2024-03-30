Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli takes top spot; Dinesh Karthik, Phil Salt enter. Check full list after RR vs DC match
Orange Cap IPL 2024: After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match on 30 March, the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has now moved to the top spot in the Orange cap holder list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2016, Kohli had won the Orange Cap and this time too, the former skipper will be aiming to repeat the feat this season.