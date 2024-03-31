Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan, check top run scorers after LSG vs PBKS clash
Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli leads the Orange Cap list with 181 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen and Shikhar Dhawan. Heinrich Klaasen is second in the Orange Cap list with 143 runs, while Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS holds the third position. Riyan Parag and Nicholas Pooran also feature in the list.
Orange Cap IPL 2024: Former RCB captain and veteran opener Virat Kohli continues to dominate the run-scoring charts this season. However, following the Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings clash on Saturday, there have been some significant changes to the Orange Cap's list.