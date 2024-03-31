Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli leads the Orange Cap list with 181 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen and Shikhar Dhawan. Heinrich Klaasen is second in the Orange Cap list with 143 runs, while Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS holds the third position. Riyan Parag and Nicholas Pooran also feature in the list.

Orange Cap IPL 2024: Former RCB captain and veteran opener Virat Kohli continues to dominate the run-scoring charts this season. However, following the Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings clash on Saturday, there have been some significant changes to the Orange Cap's list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Orange Cap list IPL 2024: 1) Virat Kohli: The stylish batsman from Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been in fine form this season, answering all the critics ahead of the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Kohli has scored 181 runs this season at a strike rate of 141 and an average of 90. The veteran batsman's highest score this season is 83 not out, which he made against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): The explosive South African batsman has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 143 runs in 2 matches so far at a blistering strike rate of 226 and an average of 143. The right-handed Klaasen has been the pick of SRH's batting this season and his explosive batting has made the Hyderabad-based franchise one of the teams to reckon with this IPL season.

3) Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS): The Punjab Kings captain's composed knock of 70 runs against Lucknow Super Giants has put his name in the top 3 of the IPL run scorers list. The stylish left-hander has scored 137 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 133 in the 3 games played so far.

4) Riyan Parag (RR): Riyan Parag, the young right-handed batsman for Rajasthan Royals, has been in excellent form this season with an average of 127 and a strike rate of 171. Parag's 84-run innings against Delhi Capitals had helped his side post a total of 185 runs in Jaipur, which ultimately proved too much for the Rishabh Pant-led side.

5) Nicholas Pooran (LSG): An aggressive 42-run knock against Punjab Kings on Saturday has helped left-handed opener Nicholas Pooran move up to 5th on the IPL Orange Cap list. Pooran has scored a total of 106 runs this season at a strike rate of 170 and an average of 97.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!