Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli to Shivam Dube, check out the top run scorers after CSK vs GT match
Virat Kohli tops the run scorers list with 98 runs, while Sam Curran follows with 86 runs. Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra excel for CSK, scoring 85 and 83 runs respectively. Sanju Samson stands out with 82 runs for RR.
With another clash in the IPL behind us, there have been a number of changes to the run-scorers list, most notably the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra, who starred in the Chennai Super Kings win on Tuesday. Here's a list of top run-scorers during IPL 2024 so far: