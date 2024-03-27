Virat Kohli tops the run scorers list with 98 runs, while Sam Curran follows with 86 runs. Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra excel for CSK, scoring 85 and 83 runs respectively. Sanju Samson stands out with 82 runs for RR.

With another clash in the IPL behind us, there have been a number of changes to the run-scorers list, most notably the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra, who starred in the Chennai Super Kings win on Tuesday. Here's a list of top run-scorers during IPL 2024 so far: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Virat Kohli (RCB): The former RCB captain's 77-run knock against Punjab Kings on Monday helped him move to the top of the run-scoring charts and take control of the Orange Cap. The veteran batsman has scored 98 runs in the two matches so far, at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 142.

2) Sam Curran (PBKS): Punjab Kings' Sam Curran also remains second on the IPL run-scoring list, with 86 runs in two matches so far at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 134.37. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Shivam Dube (CSK): The sylish Chennai Super Kings all-rounder has been in sensational form this season and was the pick of the CSK batting line-up on Tuesday, scoring 51 runs off just 23 deliveries to help his side chase down a total of 206 that eventually proved too much for Gujarat Titans.

Shivam Dube has scored 85 runs in the two IPL matches so far, averaging 85 at an impressive strike rate of 166.66.

4) Rachin Ravindra (CSK): Indian fans were eager to see how Rachin Ravindra would perform at the top of the order for Chennai Super Kings, especially after the left-hander showed his class during the ODI World Cup 2023 late last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The New Zealand all-rounder hasn't disappointed with his performances in the 2 IPL matches so far, scoring 83 runs at an average of 41.50 and a staggering strike rate of 237.14. Ravindra has been instrumental in giving CSK an aggressive start at the top of the order.

5) Sanju Samson (RR): Despite the changes, the Rajasthan Royals captain has maintained his place at the top of the IPL run-scoring charts with a brilliant 82-run knock in the only game against Lucknow Super Giants. With the next game scheduled for Thursday, Sanju Samson will have a good chance of stealing Virat Kohli's orange cap.

