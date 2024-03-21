Orange Cap list in IPL: Leading run-scorers over the years; Virat Kohli’s record yet to be broken
Orange Cap list in IPL: In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Orange Cap is awarded to the highest run-scorer of a season. David Warner has won it thrice, and Chris Gayle twice. However, Virat Kohli’s record for scoring the highest number of runs in a season is yet to be broken. Let’s take a look at who has won the Orange Cap over the years.