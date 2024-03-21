Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 12:01:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.20 3.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.00 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.45 3.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.30 0.87%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 747.10 1.47%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Orange Cap list in IPL: Leading run-scorers over the years; Virat Kohli’s record yet to be broken
BackBack

Orange Cap list in IPL: Leading run-scorers over the years; Virat Kohli’s record yet to be broken

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Orange Cap list in IPL: Hyderabad's David Warner has won it thrice, and Punjab's Chris Gayle twice. Let’s take a look at who else has won it over the years

Orange Cap list in IPL: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers put up a 229-run partnership for the second wicket in 2016. It is still the highest partnership in IPL history. (X/@RCBTweets)Premium
Orange Cap list in IPL: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers put up a 229-run partnership for the second wicket in 2016. It is still the highest partnership in IPL history. (X/@RCBTweets)

Orange Cap list in IPL: In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Orange Cap is awarded to the highest run-scorer of a season. David Warner has won it thrice, and Chris Gayle twice. However, Virat Kohli’s record for scoring the highest number of runs in a season is yet to be broken. Let’s take a look at who has won the Orange Cap over the years.

2008-2014

In 2008, the Orange Cap went to Shaun Marsh from Kings XI Punjab. He scored 616 runs from 11 matches. In 2009, Matthew Hayden from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won it. The Australian batter scored 572 runs in 12 matches. In 2010, Sachin Tendulkar claimed the Orange Cap. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter had scored 618 runs in 15 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024 schedule: Date, time, venue, teams; all you need to know

In 2011, Chris Gayle from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who scored 608 runs in 12 matches, won the Orange Cap. The following year, too, the West Indian batsman with 733 runs in 15 matches won the Cap. CSK’s Michael Hussey scored 733 runs in 16 matches in 2013. The following year, in 2014, Robin Uthappa from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 660 runs in 16 matches to win the Orange Cap.

2015-2021

In 2015, David Warner from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 562 runs in 14 matches. The following year, 2016, however, was a record-breaking one for RCB’s Virat Kohli. He scored 973 runs in 16 matches. Kohli’s IPL record for the highest number of runs in a season is yet to be broken. Then, in 2017, Warner again won the Orange Cap. The Australian batter scored 641 runs in 14 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Check complete squads; list of all players

In 2018, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (SRH) was the highest run-getter, scoring 735 runs in 17 matches. Then, in 2019, it was Warner again, with the maximum number of runs. He scored 692 runs in 12 matches. Punjab’s KL Rahul dominated in 2020 with 670 runs in 14 matches. In 2021, it was CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad. The young player scored 635 runs in 16 matches.

2022-2023

In 2022, Jos Butler from Rajasthan Royals scored 863 runs in 17 matches to get closest to Kohli. However, the English cricketer’s numbers were soon to be outdone by Shubman Gill. 

Also Read: Thala vs King: ‘Greatest-ever captain’ MS Dhoni to take on Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener

The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter had a phenomenal season in 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App