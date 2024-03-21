Orange Cap list in IPL: Hyderabad's David Warner has won it thrice, and Punjab's Chris Gayle twice. Let’s take a look at who else has won it over the years

Orange Cap list in IPL: In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Orange Cap is awarded to the highest run-scorer of a season. David Warner has won it thrice, and Chris Gayle twice. However, Virat Kohli’s record for scoring the highest number of runs in a season is yet to be broken. Let’s take a look at who has won the Orange Cap over the years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2008-2014 In 2008, the Orange Cap went to Shaun Marsh from Kings XI Punjab. He scored 616 runs from 11 matches. In 2009, Matthew Hayden from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won it. The Australian batter scored 572 runs in 12 matches. In 2010, Sachin Tendulkar claimed the Orange Cap. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter had scored 618 runs in 15 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024 schedule: Date, time, venue, teams; all you need to know In 2011, Chris Gayle from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who scored 608 runs in 12 matches, won the Orange Cap. The following year, too, the West Indian batsman with 733 runs in 15 matches won the Cap. CSK’s Michael Hussey scored 733 runs in 16 matches in 2013. The following year, in 2014, Robin Uthappa from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 660 runs in 16 matches to win the Orange Cap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2015-2021 In 2015, David Warner from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 562 runs in 14 matches. The following year, 2016, however, was a record-breaking one for RCB’s Virat Kohli. He scored 973 runs in 16 matches. Kohli’s IPL record for the highest number of runs in a season is yet to be broken. Then, in 2017, Warner again won the Orange Cap. The Australian batter scored 641 runs in 14 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Check complete squads; list of all players In 2018, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (SRH) was the highest run-getter, scoring 735 runs in 17 matches. Then, in 2019, it was Warner again, with the maximum number of runs. He scored 692 runs in 12 matches. Punjab’s KL Rahul dominated in 2020 with 670 runs in 14 matches. In 2021, it was CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad. The young player scored 635 runs in 16 matches.

2022-2023 In 2022, Jos Butler from Rajasthan Royals scored 863 runs in 17 matches to get closest to Kohli. However, the English cricketer’s numbers were soon to be outdone by Shubman Gill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Thala vs King: ‘Greatest-ever captain’ MS Dhoni to take on Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter had a phenomenal season in 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches.

