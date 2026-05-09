Orange Cap, Purple Cap after DC vs KKR: KL Rahul stays in top 5 run-scorers list, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads wicket-takers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season keeps delivering edge-of-the-seat action, and the latest match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was no different. While both teams fought hard under the lights, the individual honours race stayed steady.
Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to wear the Orange Cap with authority, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru holds on to the Purple Cap.
The Orange Cap goes to the batsman who piles up the most runs in the season. Heinrich Klaasen has been unstoppable so far, smashing big scores at a blistering pace. His consistency has helped SRH stay in the hunt for a strong playoff spot. Close behind is his teammate Abhishek Sharma, showing why Sunrisers Hyderabad boasts one of the most explosive top orders this year. KL Rahul, playing for Delhi Capitals, added 23 runs to his tally in the DC vs KKR contest, keeping himself firmly in the top three.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to lead the Orange Cap standings for the IPL 2026 season. He has been consistently scoring runs at a high pace.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently holds the Purple Cap for the IPL 2026 season. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.
The DC vs KKR match saw KL Rahul add 23 runs to his tally, keeping him in the top three for the Orange Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar maintained his lead in the Purple Cap standings.
Besides Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad is close behind in the Orange Cap race. KL Rahul of Delhi Capitals is also firmly in the top three.
The Purple Cap race is tight, with two bowlers currently tied on 17 wickets. This indicates a closely matched competition among the top bowlers in IPL 2026.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|SR
|Highest score
|50/100
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|494
|11
|54.89
|157.32
|69
|5/0
|2
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|475
|11
|47.50
|210.17
|135*
|3/1
|3
|KL Rahul
|DC
|468
|11
|46.80
|180.00
|152*
|3/1
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|409
|11
|37.18
|186.75
|91
|4/0
|5
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|404
|10
|40.40
|237.64
|103
|2/1
The Purple Cap rewards the bowler with the highest number of wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the standout performer with the new ball and in the death overs, troubling batters with his swing and variations. The race is tight at the top, with two bowlers locked on 17 wickets each. This shows how evenly matched the bowling attacks are across franchises this season.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Best
|Economy rate
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|17
|10
|39.0
|298
|5/3
|7.64
|2
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|17
|10
|35.4
|318
|3/22
|8.91
|3
|Prince Yadav
|LSG
|16
|10
|37.0
|299
|3/33
|8.08
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|16
|10
|39
|360
|3/25
|9.23
|5
|Eshan Malinga
|SRH
|16
|11
|38.2
|362
|4/32
|9.44
The Orange Cap and Purple Cap races promise plenty of twists. Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate the batting charts, but Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul and Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can close the gap quickly. On the bowling side, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have dangerous options ready to pounce.
Teams will now focus on balancing attack and defence as they chase playoff spots. Every match from here could decide who walks away with the coveted Orange and Purple Caps at the end of the season.