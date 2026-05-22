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List of Orange cap, Purple Cap after GT vs CSK: Sudharsan leads run-scorers' race; Rabada climbs wicket-takers' ladder

Sai Sudharsan leads the Orange Cap race with 638 runs from 14 matches. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sits at the top of Purple Cap list with 24 wickets and an economy of 7.70.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 May 2026, 12:45 AM IST
Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026
Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026(ANI Pic Service)
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As the IPL 2026 season approaches the end, every match is crucial in shaping the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap. The latest encounter between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has updated the leaderboards.

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Sai Sudharsan has claimed the top position on the run charts. On the other hand, the bowling honours remain fiercely contested with GT bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan clinching places in the top five.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings get eliminated

Orange Cap leaderboard heats up with GT stars in command

Sai Sudharsan leads the Orange Cap race with 638 runs from 14 matches. The GT batter averages 49.08 and strikes at 157.92, already posting one century and seven fifties. His 62 fours and 29 sixes show a perfect mix of class and power. Close behind is teammate Shubman Gill on 616 runs from 13 games, striking at a blistering 161.67. Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sits third with 579 runs and a stunning strike rate of 236.32. Mitchell Marsh of LSG (563 runs) and Heinrich Klaasen of SRH (555 runs) round off the top five, proving the Orange Cap battle is wide open heading into the final league matches.

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PositionPlayerTeamRunsMatchesAverageSRHighest score50/100
1Sai SudharsanGT6381449.08157.921007/1
2Shubman GillGT6161347.38161.67866/0
3Vaibhav SooryavanshiRR5791344.54236.321033/1
4Mitchell MarshLSG5631343.31163.181113/1
5Heinrich KlaasenSRH5551350.45155.89695/0

Purple Cap race remains fierce between veterans and young guns

On the bowling side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB and Kagiso Rabada of GT are tied at the top with 24 wickets each. Bhuvi’s economy of 7.70 and best of 4/23 make him a master of swing, while Rabada’s 9.18 economy and death-over yorkers keep GT in strong playoff contention. CSK’s Anshul Kamboj follows with 21 wickets, showing the young pacer has what it takes. GT’s Rashid Khan (19 wickets) and RR’s Jofra Archer (18 wickets) complete the top five, reminding fans that both spin and pace can rule the Purple Cap chart.

PositionPlayerTeamWicketsMatchesOversRunsBestEconomy rate
1Bhuvneshwar KumarRCB241351.03934/237.70
2Kagiso RabadaGT241453.44933/259.18
3Anshul KambojCSK211450.25303/2210.52
4Rashid KhanGT191447.54174/338.71
5Jofra ArcherRR181348.04393/209.14
Also Read | Shubman Gill becomes third fastest Indian to reach 6000-run mark in T20s

What does this mean for the playoff race

With just a handful of matches left in the league stage, these updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings are giving fans plenty to talk about. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Sai Sudharsan can cross the 700-run mark or whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bag the Purple Cap with his consistent performance.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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