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Orange Cap, Purple Cap after LSG vs RCB: Klaasen remains top-scorer, Bhuvneshwar leads wicket-takers' race in IPL 2026

Prince Yadav stole the show for Lucknow Super Giants with his 3-wicket haul. The young spinner now has 16 wickets in 10 games and jumped to third place in the Purple Cap race.

Aachal Maniyar
Published8 May 2026, 01:31 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India.(AP)
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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped their six-match losing streak with a thrilling 9-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the rain-affected 50th match of IPL 2026. In a shortened 19-over contest, LSG posted a formidable 209/3, riding on Mitchell Marsh’s explosive 111 not out. Chasing a revised DLS target of 213, RCB managed 203/6 but fell just short. Prince Yadav’s brilliant 3-wicket haul proved the difference, while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless yet held on to the Purple Cap.

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Also Read | Mitchell Marsh's six hits cameraman in LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 clash; check details

Orange Cap standings

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to dominate the Orange Cap race even after this high-scoring LSG vs RCB clash. The South African has racked up 494 runs in 11 matches at a superb average of 54.89 and a strike rate of 157.32. His highest score of 69 and five half-centuries keep him comfortably ahead.

Teammate Abhishek Sharma sits second with 475 runs, while Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is third on 445 runs from just 10 games. Ishan Kishan (409 runs) and Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (404 runs) round off the top five. The LSG vs RCB match added more firepower to the batting charts, but Klaasen’s consistency remains unmatched this season.

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
Who is currently leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2026?

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad is dominating the Orange Cap race with 494 runs in 11 matches. He is followed by Abhishek Sharma and KL Rahul.

2
Who holds the Purple Cap after the LSG vs RCB match?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB still holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets from 10 matches, despite not taking a wicket in the recent LSG vs RCB game.

3
How did Prince Yadav perform in the LSG vs RCB match?

Prince Yadav took a crucial 3-wicket haul against RCB, helping LSG restrict them and contributing to their victory. He now has 16 wickets in 10 games.

4
What was the outcome of the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2026?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 9 runs in a rain-affected match. LSG posted 209/3, and RCB managed 203/6 in their chase.

5
How does the LSG vs RCB result affect the IPL 2026 points table?

The LSG vs RCB match did not change the teams' positions on the IPL 2026 Points Table. LSG remained at 10th place due to a lower net run-rate, while RCB stayed in third place.

PositionPlayerTeamWicketsMatchesOversRunsBestEconomy rate
1Bhuvneshwar KumarRCB171039.02985/37.64
2Anshul KambojCSK171035.43183/228.91
3Prince YadavLSG161037.02993/338.08
4Kagiso RabadaGT1610393603/259.23
5Eshan MalingaSRH161138.23624/329.44

Purple Cap race tightens

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar still wears the Purple Cap with 17 wickets from 10 matches. The experienced seamer did not take a single wicket in the rain-hit game against LSG, but his strong earlier performances kept him at the top. With 39 overs bowled, 298 runs conceded and best figures of 5/3, his economy of 7.64 proves why he remains the most dependable death bowler.

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Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table after LSG vs RCB: Where does Super Giants stand?

Prince Yadav stole the show for Lucknow with his 3-wicket haul that helped restrict RCB. The young spinner now has 16 wickets in 10 games and jumped to third place. Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj stays second on 17 wickets, while Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga are also on 16 wickets. This is shaping up as one of the closest Purple Cap battles in IPL history.

PositionPlayerTeamRunsMatchesAverageSRHighest score50/100
1Heinrich KlaasenSRH4941154.89157.32695/0
2Abhishek SharmaSRH4751147.50210.17135*3/1
3KL RahulDC4451049.44180.89152*3/1
4Ishan KishanSRH4091137.18186.75914/0
5Vaibhav SooryavanshiRR4041040.40237.641032/1

With the league heading into its final stretch, every match counts. LSG’s impressive win, powered by Mitchell Marsh’s century and Prince Yadav’s 3-wicket spell, shows how quickly fortunes can change. Heinrich Klaasen’s steady run-scoring and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's quiet leadership remind fans that both explosive talent and experience matter. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap races are far from decided, and IPL 2026 keeps delivering non-stop excitement.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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HomeSportsCricket NewsOrange Cap, Purple Cap after LSG vs RCB: Klaasen remains top-scorer, Bhuvneshwar leads wicket-takers' race in IPL 2026
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