Orange Cap, Purple Cap after LSG vs RCB: Klaasen remains top-scorer, Bhuvneshwar leads wicket-takers' race in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped their six-match losing streak with a thrilling 9-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the rain-affected 50th match of IPL 2026. In a shortened 19-over contest, LSG posted a formidable 209/3, riding on Mitchell Marsh’s explosive 111 not out. Chasing a revised DLS target of 213, RCB managed 203/6 but fell just short. Prince Yadav’s brilliant 3-wicket haul proved the difference, while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless yet held on to the Purple Cap.

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Orange Cap standings Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to dominate the Orange Cap race even after this high-scoring LSG vs RCB clash. The South African has racked up 494 runs in 11 matches at a superb average of 54.89 and a strike rate of 157.32. His highest score of 69 and five half-centuries keep him comfortably ahead.

Teammate Abhishek Sharma sits second with 475 runs, while Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul is third on 445 runs from just 10 games. Ishan Kishan (409 runs) and Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (404 runs) round off the top five. The LSG vs RCB match added more firepower to the batting charts, but Klaasen’s consistency remains unmatched this season.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is currently leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2026? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad is dominating the Orange Cap race with 494 runs in 11 matches. He is followed by Abhishek Sharma and KL Rahul. 2 Who holds the Purple Cap after the LSG vs RCB match? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB still holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets from 10 matches, despite not taking a wicket in the recent LSG vs RCB game. 3 How did Prince Yadav perform in the LSG vs RCB match? ⌵ Prince Yadav took a crucial 3-wicket haul against RCB, helping LSG restrict them and contributing to their victory. He now has 16 wickets in 10 games. 4 What was the outcome of the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2026? ⌵ Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 9 runs in a rain-affected match. LSG posted 209/3, and RCB managed 203/6 in their chase. 5 How does the LSG vs RCB result affect the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ The LSG vs RCB match did not change the teams' positions on the IPL 2026 Points Table. LSG remained at 10th place due to a lower net run-rate, while RCB stayed in third place.

Position Player Team Wickets Matches Overs Runs Best Economy rate 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 17 10 39.0 298 5/3 7.64 2 Anshul Kamboj CSK 17 10 35.4 318 3/22 8.91 3 Prince Yadav LSG 16 10 37.0 299 3/33 8.08 4 Kagiso Rabada GT 16 10 39 360 3/25 9.23 5 Eshan Malinga SRH 16 11 38.2 362 4/32 9.44

Purple Cap race tightens RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar still wears the Purple Cap with 17 wickets from 10 matches. The experienced seamer did not take a single wicket in the rain-hit game against LSG, but his strong earlier performances kept him at the top. With 39 overs bowled, 298 runs conceded and best figures of 5/3, his economy of 7.64 proves why he remains the most dependable death bowler.

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Prince Yadav stole the show for Lucknow with his 3-wicket haul that helped restrict RCB. The young spinner now has 16 wickets in 10 games and jumped to third place. Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj stays second on 17 wickets, while Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga are also on 16 wickets. This is shaping up as one of the closest Purple Cap battles in IPL history.

Position Player Team Runs Matches Average SR Highest score 50/100 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 494 11 54.89 157.32 69 5/0 2 Abhishek Sharma SRH 475 11 47.50 210.17 135* 3/1 3 KL Rahul DC 445 10 49.44 180.89 152* 3/1 4 Ishan Kishan SRH 409 11 37.18 186.75 91 4/0 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 404 10 40.40 237.64 103 2/1

With the league heading into its final stretch, every match counts. LSG’s impressive win, powered by Mitchell Marsh’s century and Prince Yadav’s 3-wicket spell, shows how quickly fortunes can change. Heinrich Klaasen’s steady run-scoring and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's quiet leadership remind fans that both explosive talent and experience matter. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap races are far from decided, and IPL 2026 keeps delivering non-stop excitement.

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