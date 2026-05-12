Orange Cap & Purple Cap in IPL 2026: KL Rahul jumps to second in list for most runs, Arshdeep Singh enters top 10

KL Rahul jumped one spot to be placed second in the Orange Cap list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Starting the game against Punjab Kings on 468 runs in Dharamsala, the Delhi Capitals opener managed to add just nine runs to his existing tally to reach 477 runs in 12 games. The Indian is surrounded by Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma.

While Klaasen leads the table with 494 runs, Abhishek is placed third with 475 runs. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi complete the top five with 462 and 440 runs respectively. Klaasen, Abhishek and Gill could add to their tally on Tuesday when Sunrisers Hyderabad face Gujarat Titans.

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Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals stay alive with win

Punjab Kings duo of Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer too made gains in the Orange Cap list. A quickfire 39-run knock took Connolly to eighth position with 415 runs while his captain Iyer grabbed the 10th spot with 392 runs, following a unbeaten knock of 56 runs.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap after PBKS vs DC

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen leads the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list with 494 runs. KL Rahul is second with 477 runs, and Abhishek Sharma is third with 475 runs. 2 Who is at the top of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race with 21 wickets. Anshul Kamboj is second with 19 wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada with 18 wickets. 3 How did KL Rahul's performance impact the Orange Cap list? ⌵ KL Rahul jumped to second place in the Orange Cap list after scoring nine runs against Punjab Kings, bringing his total to 477 runs in 12 games. 4 What is the current standing of Arshdeep Singh in the Purple Cap list? ⌵ Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list, securing the 10th position with 13 wickets in 11 matches after taking two wickets against Delhi Capitals. 5 What was the outcome of the PBKS vs DC match regarding the points table? ⌵ Delhi Capitals won against Punjab Kings, jumping to seventh place in the IPL 2026 points table. Punjab Kings remained fourth after their fourth consecutive loss.

Rank Player Matches Runs Strike Rate 1. Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 11 494 157.32 2. KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 12 477 177.98 3. Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 11 475 210.17 4. Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 10 462 160.41 5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 11 440 236.55 6. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 11 440 157.70 7. Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings) 11 430 169.29 8. Cooper Connolly (Punjab Kings) 11 415 168.01 9. Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 11 409 186.75 10. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) 11 392 164.01

As far as the Purple Cap in IPL 2026 is concerned, there was not much change, baring Arshdeep Singh. The Punjab Kings pacer took two wickets to be placed 10th with 13 wickets in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the race with 21 scalps, followed by Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Anshul Kamboj and Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada at 19 and 18 wickets respectively.

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Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Prince Yadav and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga complete the top five with 16 wickets each.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap after PBKS vs DC

Rank Player Matches Wickets Economy Rate 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 11 21 7.46 2. Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) 11 19 9.20 3. Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) 11 18 9.35 4. Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) 11 16 8.17 5. Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 11 16 9.44 6. Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) 11 15 8.26 7. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) 11 15 9.12 8. Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) 10 14 8.89 9. Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders) 10 13 9.00 10. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) 11 13 9.92

Meanwhile, half-centuries from skipper Axar Patel and David Miller powered Delhi Capitals to a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings and kept their slim playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026. Delhi Capitals rose one spot to seventh while Punjab Kings remained third in the points table.