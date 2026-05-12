Orange Cap & Purple Cap in IPL 2026: KL Rahul jumps to second in list for most runs, Arshdeep Singh enters top 10

KL Rahul jumped one spot to be placed second in the Orange Cap list in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Starting the game against Punjab Kings on 468 runs in Dharamsala, the Delhi Capitals opener managed to add just nine runs to his existing tally to reach 477 runs in 12 games. The Indian is surrounded by Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma.
While Klaasen leads the table with 494 runs, Abhishek is placed third with 475 runs. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi complete the top five with 462 and 440 runs respectively. Klaasen, Abhishek and Gill could add to their tally on Tuesday when Sunrisers Hyderabad face Gujarat Titans.
Punjab Kings duo of Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer too made gains in the Orange Cap list. A quickfire 39-run knock took Connolly to eighth position with 415 runs while his captain Iyer grabbed the 10th spot with 392 runs, following a unbeaten knock of 56 runs.
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Heinrich Klaasen leads the IPL 2026 Orange Cap list with 494 runs. KL Rahul is second with 477 runs, and Abhishek Sharma is third with 475 runs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the IPL 2026 Purple Cap race with 21 wickets. Anshul Kamboj is second with 19 wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada with 18 wickets.
KL Rahul jumped to second place in the Orange Cap list after scoring nine runs against Punjab Kings, bringing his total to 477 runs in 12 games.
Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 of the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list, securing the 10th position with 13 wickets in 11 matches after taking two wickets against Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals won against Punjab Kings, jumping to seventh place in the IPL 2026 points table. Punjab Kings remained fourth after their fourth consecutive loss.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|1.
|Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|11
|494
|157.32
|2.
|KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)
|12
|477
|177.98
|3.
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|11
|475
|210.17
|4.
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|10
|462
|160.41
|5.
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|11
|440
|236.55
|6.
|Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
|11
|440
|157.70
|7.
|Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings)
|11
|430
|169.29
|8.
|Cooper Connolly (Punjab Kings)
|11
|415
|168.01
|9.
|Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|11
|409
|186.75
|10.
|Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)
|11
|392
|164.01
As far as the Purple Cap in IPL 2026 is concerned, there was not much change, baring Arshdeep Singh. The Punjab Kings pacer took two wickets to be placed 10th with 13 wickets in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the race with 21 scalps, followed by Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Anshul Kamboj and Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada at 19 and 18 wickets respectively.
Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Prince Yadav and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga complete the top five with 16 wickets each.
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|1.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|11
|21
|7.46
|2.
|Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)
|11
|19
|9.20
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)
|11
|18
|9.35
|4.
|Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
|11
|16
|8.17
|5.
|Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|11
|16
|9.44
|6.
|Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
|11
|15
|8.26
|7.
|Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)
|11
|15
|9.12
|8.
|Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings)
|10
|14
|8.89
|9.
|Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|10
|13
|9.00
|10.
|Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)
|11
|13
|9.92
Meanwhile, half-centuries from skipper Axar Patel and David Miller powered Delhi Capitals to a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings and kept their slim playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026. Delhi Capitals rose one spot to seventh while Punjab Kings remained third in the points table.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.