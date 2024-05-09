Orange Cap: Travis Head’s IPL 2024 runs still not enough to beat Virat Kohli, but…
In a historic IPL 2024 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets, becoming the 15th team to do so. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma led SRH to the 3rd position on the points table with their exceptional performance.
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is etched in history. In 17 seasons of the T20 championship, there were only 14 occasions before this when a team won by 10 wickets. Hyderabad became the 15th team to do so. In fact, their target (166) was the 4th highest for teams winning by 10 wickets.