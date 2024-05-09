In a historic IPL 2024 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets, becoming the 15th team to do so. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma led SRH to the 3rd position on the points table with their exceptional performance.

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is etched in history. In 17 seasons of the T20 championship, there were only 14 occasions before this when a team won by 10 wickets. Hyderabad became the 15th team to do so. In fact, their target (166) was the 4th highest for teams winning by 10 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lead the list. They won by 10 wickets in 2017 against Gujarat Lions while chasing 184. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chased 179 against Kings XI Punjab in 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did it against Rajasthan Royals in 2021 while chasing 178.

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma made it possible for their team as they stormed to the 3rd position on the points table. Their Net Run Rate, which dropped to negatives, stands at +0.406 with the massive win against LSG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma's 28-ball 75 earned him the 11th spot among the tournament's highest run-getters. He has scored 401 runs in 12 innings, the first time he remained unbeaten in this IPL tournament.

Head, on the other hand, is one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap, awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer. With his 89* off 30 balls against Lucknow, the Australian southpaw has scored 533 runs in 12 innings. He now stands at the 3rd position in the race for the Orange Cap.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is second with 541 runs, while RCB's Virat Kohli is leading with 542 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advantage: Travis Head What may go in favour of Travis Head is the possibility that RCB may not qualify for the playoffs. Even though it is still mathematically possible, Bengaluru are way down at number 7 on the points table and have to win all 3 remaining matches to get 14 points for an outside chance to finish among the Top 4.

SRH, on the contrary, already have 14 points - with 2 more matches to play. If SRH qualify for the playoffs and RCB don’t, Head will have a bigger chance to win the Orange Cap. He will, however, have to beat the CSK skipper in the race. Chennai are in the 4th position at the moment.

