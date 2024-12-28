Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar went 30 years back on Saturday and recalled what Vivian Richards told him in a Test match which will be remembered for the Little Master breaking Sir Donald Bradman's then world record for most centuries. The Test match dates back to 1983.

Coming into the Indian tour after losing to India in the World Cup final earlier that year, West Indies had a point to prove. The Caribbeans had already won the ODI series 5-0 and were 3-0 up in the first five Tests by then. Having already lost the series, India had a point to prove in the final game in Chennai.

For Gavaskar, the series has been topsy turvy. Having scored just 0 and 7 in his first two innings in the series, Gavaskar roared back into form with scored of 121, 15 and 90 in his next three innings. However, his scores of 1, 12, 3, 0 and 20 in his next five innings meant, the right-hander needed another big score to shut down critics.

In the sixth Test in Chennai, West Indies rode on Jeff Dujon's 62 to post 313 in the first innings. In reply, India had lost Anshuman Gaekwad and Dilip Vengsarkar, both for ducks, off the bowling of Malcolm Marshall before Gavaskar walked in.

Gavaskar, who is currently on commentating duties in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, reminisced Richards' famous words on-air when a co-commentator asked him about that Test match.

“So I had to go and stay above a hattrick. I managed to stay above the hattrick when Viv Richards ran past me he said, ‘hey, no matter no matter no matter what number you bat man, the score is still zero’," Gavaskar said. Notably, he didn't open the batting and came at No.4 in that very particular game.

While he stayed unbeaten on 36 at the end of Day 2 (December 27, 1983), the following day, Gavaskar reached his magical three figures, thus going post Bradman's then world record of 29 Test hundreds. He remained unbeaten on 236 as India declared the first innings on 451/8.

'There was pressure from fans after my 29th' Asked if he was aware of the Bradman's record, Gavaskar said yes, adding that he was under tremendous pressure from the fans to score the 30th after scoring his 29th Test hundred earlier in the series.

"Every cricket venue that we went on to play after the 29th, the Indian fans of that particular venue said that we want the 30th at this ground. It actually happened in Chennai and that's my highest score in Tests," he added. The Test match ended in a draw