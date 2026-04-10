'Our destiny still in our hands': Rovman Powell after KKRs third defeat in IPL 2026

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Rovman Powell remained optimistic despite Kolkata Knight Riders' third defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying the team's fate is still in their own hands with several matches left in the tournament.

He noted that the players are putting in the right effort and believes results will follow soon. Powell described KKR's match against Luckow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday as a closely fought contest, admitting it was unfortunate they ended up on the losing side, but expressed confidence that continued hard work will soon translate into victories.

LSG pulled off a spectacular victory at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, defeating three-time IPL champions KKR by three wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing a target of 182, LSG rode on twin half-centuries from Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary to clinch their second victory of the IPL 2026 season.

"Our destiny is still in our hands, we still have many games to go. Once we keep putting in the work, which the guys are doing, the results will come. Sometimes it's not entirely the result because, as you can see tonight, it was a good game of cricket. It's just a little bit unfortunate that we didn't come out on the winning side, but I think victory is coming soon once we keep on doing the right stuff," Powell told the reporters.

Powell admitted that KKR could have adjusted their bowling strategy earlier, suggesting they should have shifted to a wider line sooner after noticing Mukul Choudhary dominating short deliveries. He felt this change might have helped them build pressure and restrict runs with more dot balls.

"We could have gone to a wide plan after we realised that he's (Mukul Choudhary) hitting those short deliveries. We could have gone to a wide plan, maybe a few balls earlier to see how best we could get a few dot balls in," he added.