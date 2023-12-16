‘Our leader, our legend’: Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Rohit Sharma as Hardik Pandya becomes captain of MI in IPL 2024
As Rohit Sharma steps down after having been a highly-successful captain, Mumbai Indians have paid tribute to their ‘Hitman’.
The Mumbai Indians (MI) have paid a heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma, marking the end of an era in their IPL journey. Under Sharma's leadership, the team has achieved remarkable success, including five IPL titles and a Champions League T20 victory since 2013. This tribute from the Mumbai Indians celebrates Sharma's unparalleled contribution as a captain. Hardik Pandya is all set to take over as MI skipper.