comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Our leader, our legend’: Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Rohit Sharma as Hardik Pandya becomes captain of MI in IPL 2024
Back Back

‘Our leader, our legend’: Mumbai Indians pay tribute to Rohit Sharma as Hardik Pandya becomes captain of MI in IPL 2024

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

As Rohit Sharma steps down after having been a highly-successful captain, Mumbai Indians have paid tribute to their ‘Hitman’.

Hardik Pandya has been named Mumbai Indians captain in place of a highly-successful Rohit Sharma, who led the IPL giants to five trophies. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)Premium
Hardik Pandya has been named Mumbai Indians captain in place of a highly-successful Rohit Sharma, who led the IPL giants to five trophies. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have paid a heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma, marking the end of an era in their IPL journey. Under Sharma's leadership, the team has achieved remarkable success, including five IPL titles and a Champions League T20 victory since 2013. This tribute from the Mumbai Indians celebrates Sharma's unparalleled contribution as a captain. Hardik Pandya is all set to take over as MI skipper.

Sharma's tenure is highlighted by strategic mastery and an innate ability to inspire his team. Memorable moments under his leadership, like Lasith Malinga's performance in the 2013 IPL final and the victory against the Perth Scorchers in the CL T20, stand as testaments to his tactical brilliance. Equally impactful was the 2014 win sealed by Aditya Tare’s six and the assertive approach in the 2015 Final.

Sharma's captaincy involved more than aggressive gameplay, MI recalled. It was characterised by intelligent strategy and crucial decision-making. The Mumbai Indians' ability to outmanoeuvre the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 Final and the Chennai Super Kings in 2019 demonstrated Sharma's skilful game management. The team’s dominance in 2020, steamrolling opponents, was a blend of aggressive cricket and nuanced strategy.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma opens up on World Cup final defeat: ‘No idea how to come back from this…’

The Mumbai Indians' tribute acknowledges Sharma's influence that extends beyond the cricket field. His leadership, marked by resilience, strategic foresight and talent development, has been the backbone of the team's success. Sharma's approach to matchups and his focus on cultivating a winning culture have been central to Mumbai Indians' achievements.

“There’s nothing researched here. It’s just pure, raw, unadulterated MI Paltan fan memory," MI’s tribute read.

Rohit started MI's golden era

In 2013, the captaincy was passed from Ricky Ponting to Rohit, a turning point that initiated a golden era for the Mumbai Indians. As the team looks to 2024 and the transition of leadership, Sharma's legacy remains a guiding force.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav creates history with T20I century in IND vs SA 3rd T20I match, beats Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell

The Mumbai Indians' tribute is a fitting acknowledgement of Sharma's role not just as a player, but as a leader who redefined the team's approach to the game and established a “monumental legacy".

“Rohit Sharma, our Hitman, our leader, our legend," the tribute concludes.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App