The Mumbai Indians (MI) have paid a heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma, marking the end of an era in their IPL journey. Under Sharma's leadership, the team has achieved remarkable success, including five IPL titles and a Champions League T20 victory since 2013. This tribute from the Mumbai Indians celebrates Sharma's unparalleled contribution as a captain. Hardik Pandya is all set to take over as MI skipper .

Sharma's tenure is highlighted by strategic mastery and an innate ability to inspire his team. Memorable moments under his leadership, like Lasith Malinga's performance in the 2013 IPL final and the victory against the Perth Scorchers in the CL T20, stand as testaments to his tactical brilliance. Equally impactful was the 2014 win sealed by Aditya Tare’s six and the assertive approach in the 2015 Final.

Sharma's captaincy involved more than aggressive gameplay, MI recalled. It was characterised by intelligent strategy and crucial decision-making. The Mumbai Indians' ability to outmanoeuvre the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 Final and the Chennai Super Kings in 2019 demonstrated Sharma's skilful game management. The team’s dominance in 2020, steamrolling opponents, was a blend of aggressive cricket and nuanced strategy.

The Mumbai Indians' tribute acknowledges Sharma's influence that extends beyond the cricket field. His leadership, marked by resilience, strategic foresight and talent development, has been the backbone of the team's success. Sharma's approach to matchups and his focus on cultivating a winning culture have been central to Mumbai Indians' achievements.

“There’s nothing researched here. It’s just pure, raw, unadulterated MI Paltan fan memory," MI’s tribute read.

Rohit started MI's golden era

In 2013, the captaincy was passed from Ricky Ponting to Rohit, a turning point that initiated a golden era for the Mumbai Indians. As the team looks to 2024 and the transition of leadership, Sharma's legacy remains a guiding force.

The Mumbai Indians' tribute is a fitting acknowledgement of Sharma's role not just as a player, but as a leader who redefined the team's approach to the game and established a “monumental legacy".

“Rohit Sharma, our Hitman, our leader, our legend," the tribute concludes.

