‘Our warriors are standing tall’: Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Operation Sindoor as IPL 2025 gets suspended

Shortly before IPL 2025 was officially suspended, Rohit Sharma posted his tribute to the Indian defence forces. The Team India captain also advised against sharing fake news.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!” Rohit Sharma wrote.

Many fans reacted to Rohit Sharma’s post.

One fan wrote, “Thank you very much for standing with the country in times of war.”

“Time and again you have shown that country comes first for you. OUR CAPTAIN!” wrote one fan.

“Didn’t tweet about his retirement just an Instagram story. Tweeted about war and to stay safe. I repeat there will never ever be a player, captain and human being like Rohit Gurunath sharma In History,” came from another.

“I knew atleast you would speak,” wrote another, hinting at the lack of social media posts by many other major cricketers.

Operation Sindoor Rohit Sharma used two hashtags with his post: Operation Sindoor and Jai Hind.

On May 7, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to strike terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Nine sites were targeted, avoiding military bases. The action was careful and limited.

It followed the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 people were killed. According to India’s official statement, the strikes show its promise to punish those behind the attack without trying to increase tensions.

On May 8, the Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a major anti-drone operation near the LoC (Line of Control) and borders. The drones were stopped in places like Jammu, Samba and Pathankot.

IPL 2025 suspended Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, IPL 2025 has been suspended for one week. The tournament was close to the playoffs, with the final set for May 25. A match between Lucknow and Bengaluru was scheduled for May 9.