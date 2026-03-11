‘Ours is a democratic country’: Kirti Azad claps back at Gautam Gambhir over temple controversy | T20 World Cup

Kirti Azad has responded to Gautam Gambhir's remarks directed at him. The former cricketer, who was a part of India’s World Cup-winning squad in 1983, responded to India’s head coach’s ‘degradation’ remark.

Azad, who is now a Trinamool Congress MP, criticised the team for taking the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple. ‘Shame on Team India,’ he wrote on Twitter (now X).

Gautam Gambhir responded to Kirti Azad’s comments. In his blunt response, he said such statements diluted the achievements of the 15 players who had worked incredibly hard to win the tournament.

When ANI asked Gambhir to comment on Kirti Azad’s statement, he said: "It's a big moment for the entire country. It is important that we celebrate a World Cup win. There is no point picking up certain statements because these statements will only dilute your achievement.”

He added that the players had carried enormous pressure throughout the tournament. They performed under heavy stress, especially after losing to South Africa.

“Today, if you give such a statement, then you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done," Gambhir said.

Kirti Azad’s reply Now, Kirti Azad has hit back at Gautam Gambhir’s comments. He reminded that people of all faiths must be respected in a democratic country like India.

"Yes, definitely, players should not be degraded. Players shouldn't degrade their situation either. Ours is a democratic country in which people of all religions live, and everyone should be respected," ANI quoted Azad as saying.

Soon after Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and ICC Chairman Jay Shah visited a temple, Kirti Azad took to social media and wrote, “SHAME ON TEAM INDIA!”

“Why The Hell Is The Indian Cricket Trophy is being Dragged. Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara? This Team Represents INDIA — not Surya Kumar Yadav's or Jay Shah's Family!” he wrote.

“Siraj never paraded it at a Mosque. Sanju never took it to a Church. latter had a major part to play and was man of the tournament. The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!” he concluded.

The post went viral, garnering 3.7 million views.

Harbhajan Singh on Kirti Azad’s statement Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh earlier criticised Kirti Azad for politicising the celebration.

