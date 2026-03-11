Subscribe

‘Ours is a democratic country’: Kirti Azad claps back at Gautam Gambhir over temple controversy | T20 World Cup

Kirti Azad criticised Team India's decision to take the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple, calling it shameful. Gautam Gambhir defended the team, asserting that such comments undermine the players' achievements. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Mar 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Advertisement
‘Ours is a democratic country’: Kirti Azad claps back at Gautam Gambhir over temple controversy | T20 World Cup (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
‘Ours is a democratic country’: Kirti Azad claps back at Gautam Gambhir over temple controversy | T20 World Cup (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
AI Quick Read

Kirti Azad has responded to Gautam Gambhir's remarks directed at him. The former cricketer, who was a part of India’s World Cup-winning squad in 1983, responded to India’s head coach’s ‘degradation’ remark.

Azad, who is now a Trinamool Congress MP, criticised the team for taking the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple. ‘Shame on Team India,’ he wrote on Twitter (now X).

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir responded to Kirti Azad’s comments. In his blunt response, he said such statements diluted the achievements of the 15 players who had worked incredibly hard to win the tournament.

Also Read | IND vs NZ highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 final: SKY, Gambhir seek blessings

When ANI asked Gambhir to comment on Kirti Azad’s statement, he said: "It's a big moment for the entire country. It is important that we celebrate a World Cup win. There is no point picking up certain statements because these statements will only dilute your achievement.”

He added that the players had carried enormous pressure throughout the tournament. They performed under heavy stress, especially after losing to South Africa.

“Today, if you give such a statement, then you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done," Gambhir said.

Advertisement

Kirti Azad’s reply

Now, Kirti Azad has hit back at Gautam Gambhir’s comments. He reminded that people of all faiths must be respected in a democratic country like India.

"Yes, definitely, players should not be degraded. Players shouldn't degrade their situation either. Ours is a democratic country in which people of all religions live, and everyone should be respected," ANI quoted Azad as saying.

Soon after Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and ICC Chairman Jay Shah visited a temple, Kirti Azad took to social media and wrote, “SHAME ON TEAM INDIA!”

Also Read | ‘Shivam Dube, who?’ TC gets suspicious as World Cup hero travels by train

“Why The Hell Is The Indian Cricket Trophy is being Dragged. Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara? This Team Represents INDIA — not Surya Kumar Yadav's or Jay Shah's Family!” he wrote.

“Siraj never paraded it at a Mosque. Sanju never took it to a Church. latter had a major part to play and was man of the tournament. The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!” he concluded.

Advertisement

The post went viral, garnering 3.7 million views.

Harbhajan Singh on Kirti Azad’s statement

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh earlier criticised Kirti Azad for politicising the celebration.

Also Read | ICC punishes Arshdeep Singh over Daryl Mitchell incident; handed 1 demerit point

"It's absurd that someone is politicising the players taking the trophy to a temple. Kirti himself is a former cricketer. So, I didn't expect him to say such a thing. Perhaps, he's prioritising politics more and has forgotten he's a sportsman," the former off-spinner said.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Ours is a democratic country’: Kirti Azad claps back at Gautam Gambhir over temple controversy | T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts