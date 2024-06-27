Virat Kohli's stats in the knockout stage of the tournament in the past, giving him a much-needed confidence boost in today's game.

T20 World Cup 2024: As India gear up to face England for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, all eyes are now on India's star batter Virat Kohli. His performance so far has remained poor: 66 runs in six matches, including 2 ducks.

Virat Kohli, despite his performance this year so far, should leave Jos Buttler-led England worried because of his stats in the knockout stages of the tournament in the past.

Virat Kohli has scored a half-century in each of the four T20 World Cup knockout matches he played in. His best score of 89 was against West Indies in the 2016 World Cup semi-final.

In 2022, India were pitted against England in Adelaide for the semifinal where Kohli scored 50 runs in 40 balls. Despite Kohli's performance, India lost to England in the 2022 World Cup.

Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup knockouts 2022, Adelaide: Semifinal vs England: 50 off 40 balls

2016, Mumbai: Semifinal vs West Indies: 89 off 47 balls, not out

2014, Mirpur: Semifinal vs South Africa: 72 off 44 balls, not out

2014, Mirpur: Final vs Sri Lanka: 77 off 58 balls

However, earlier today, former England skipper Nasser Hussain noted that - even if Rohit Sharma got off to a flyer or out-of-form Virat Kohli got his bats rolling, England would not bow down.

"If Rohit gets India off to a flyer, and Virat Kohli - who’s been short of runs - rises to the big occasion, England could be in trouble. But whatever India throw at them, Buttler’s team won’t panic. And that alone gives England a chance of reaching another World Cup final - even though they’ll need to be at their absolute best to win," Hussain' wrote on DailyMail.

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on June 27 will start at 8 PM.

