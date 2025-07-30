Oval curator's double standards caught on camera after spat with Gautam Gambhir; here's what happened on eve of 5th Test

A day after he had an ugly spat with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis was caught on camera with no such instructions for the England players and support staff on the eve of the fifth and final Test, which starts on July 31. The incident stemmed on Monday, during India's optional training session, when Fortis asked the Indian management to step away from the pitch side which is to be used for the final Test and didn't allow the visitors to have a good look at the surface.

Such was the heated altercation, that Gambhir was caught on camera pointing fingers at Fortis, and saying, “You are just a groundsman. You don’t tell us what we can do.” The altercation continued for a good four-five minutes, with Gambhir’s voice echoing around the Oval. “You shouldn’t have used that word. You can’t talk like that.”

What irked the Indian management, and Gambhir in particular was when Fortis asked the Indians to stay away at least 2.5 metres, according to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. However, the pictures were completely on Wednesday as Fortis was seen having a laugh with England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum on the pitch side.

Later on the day, England batters Ollie Pope and Joe Root were also allowed to spent almost five minutes on the pitch and do shadow practice, something that wasn't allowed to the Indians, clearly showing Fortis' double standards.

England announce playing XI for 5th Test Meanwhile, England made as many as four changes in their playing XI for the fifth Test, including Stokes, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. England have included Jacob Bethell, who will bat at No.6 along with bowlers Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue.

England playing XI for fifth Test vs India: ⁠Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope (C), ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Jacob Bethell, ⁠Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, ⁠Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue