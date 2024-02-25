Team India's skipper Rohit Sharma who is known for his various impromptu talks during fielding always garners the attention of netizens on social media. In the latest instance, Rohit Sharma was heard in stump mike instructing Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet while fielding in silly point position.

England's Ben Foakes was batting and it was the final session of the day's play when Rohit Sharma was heard instructing Sarfaraz to wear a helmet before the start of the over. "Oye bhai, hero nahi banne ka, helmet pehen le" Rohit Sharma said who himself was fielding at slips.

Meanwhile Rohit Sharma completed his 4000 Test runs during the second innings of the fourth Test against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday as he came out to bat during the 192-run chase.

In the first innings, Rohit could not score much and was dismissed for just two while in the second innings, he is unbeaten at 24*. In 58 Tests, Rohit has scored 4,003 runs at an average of 44.97, with the best score of 212. He has smashed 11 centuries and 16 fifties in 100 innings.

India walked off at the stumps, having chiselled off 40 runs from the 192-run target without losing a wicket.

Rohit Sharma (24 batting) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16 batting) would be confident of the team mustering the remaining 152 runs without much theatre.

However, it was Jurel who started India’s resistive movement with a defiant 90 that came in 149 balls and 211 minutes. It carried the hosts to 307 in their first innings from the overnight 219 for seven.

In their second essay, England just did not have any answers to the questions posed by Ashwin (5/51), his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests, and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22), getting bowled out for a meagre 145.

Opener Zak Crawley (60) was the lone post of fight.

It would have been worse for England without that Crawley fifty before his innings was halted by Kuldeep.

