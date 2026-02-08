‘Pack your bags': Mohammad Siraj recalls Suryakumar's phone call as dream World Cup return stuns even himself

Star Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj was sitting at home, spending quality time with his family, eager to cheer his teammates ahead of the T20I World Cup. Little did he know destiny had scripted a chance for him which would see him pack his backs, join the squad, and deliver an impactful performance in India's tournament opener against the United States on Saturday.

A visibly emotional Siraj opened up about his journey in the post-match press conference, where he said that he was sure he would not be selected for the world cup squad after not being included in India's T20I teams.

Siraj was brought into the team as a replacement for Harshit Rana, who got injured in a warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"Even when I sat in the flight, I was feeling like this was a dream," said Siraj. "I had not thought that I would be playing the World Cup," he added.

"The Almightly changed my destiny completely," the star pacer, who before the US match had only played 16 T20Is, said.

Siraj added that India's S&C coach Adrian Le Roux had sent him a text enquiring about what he was up to and what is plan was. "I said I am playing two four-day games. So I need rest, after which I wil see what's the plan," Siraj recalled as saying to Le Roux.

"Then suddenly Surya bhai (Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav) called me and said 'Miya (Siraj's nickname in the Indian team) pack your bags and come to the national team."

"I told him Surya bhai don't joke around, as this is something that will not happen," Siral said. He only believed that he is indeed playing once Surya assured him this was no joke.

Match-winning performances Siraj produced a match-winning performance in India's match against the US. He took the wickets of both the openers, Andries Gous (6) and Saiteja Mukkamalla (2), while also LBW-ing Shubham Ranjane, who was looking dangerous at 37 (22 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes). Siraj also caught out Harmeet Singh off an Axar Patel delivery.