Paddy Upton lauds Virat Kohli for his fitness while comparing hockey with cricket, says, 'Only person who will last...'

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has earned another feather in his cap, this time for his fitness. South African-born cricket coach Paddy Upton, who specialises in mental coaching for professional athletes, lauded Kohli for his fitness.
Popularly known as Paddy Upton, Patrick Anthony Howard Upton claimed that Virat Kohli is the only cricketer who could survive a training session with the Indian hockey team.
Considering the hockey boys are some of the fittest athletes around, this is a huge compliment for Virat Kohli.
In a conversation with India Today, Upton said, “You can't even compare the two teams. I wouldn't even begin to compare them. It's just a completely different sport. What I'd love to do is bring the Indian cricket team to come and do a half training session with the hockey team, and I think you'll see the cricket team will all be lying on the floor. The only person who will last more than half a training session would be Virat Kohli, I think.”
