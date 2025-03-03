Domestic cricket stalwart Padmakar Shivalkar passed away at the age of 84 on Monday in Mumbai due to age-related issues.

Following his demise, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, took to X and wrote, “The news of the demise of former Mumbai cricketer Padmakar Shiwalkar is very sad. With his left-arm orthodox bowling, he had shown the way to many veteran batsmen. With his demise, a star has been lost in the cricket world. May God grant his soul eternal peace and give his family and fans the strength to overcome this grief. Heartfelt condolences...”

Expressing condolences, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik said, as quoted by PTI, “Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir's contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered.”

"His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Former India and Karnataka cricketer Dodda Ganesh also expressed his condolences. He took to X and wrote, "Padmalkar Shivalkar sir was definitely one of the greatest cricketers who should’ve played for India. Nonetheless he’s still the legend of the game. Rest in peace, sir, your contribution to the game of cricket is huge. Thoughts and prayers 🙏

About Padmakar Shivalkar: According to PTI stats, the left-arm spinner made his debut at the age of 22 in Ranji Trophy and continued playing until he was 48. He took 361 wickets in India's premier domestic competition including eleven 10-wicket hauls. Shivalkar also played 12 List A matches and took 16 wickets.

Also, in 124 First Class matches for Mumbai, Shivalkar took 589 wickets with his left-arm spin at 19.69 between 1961-62 to 1987-88. Despite considered as one of the best spinners to have never played for India.

He was honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian cricket board.