Pahalgam terror attack complicates India-Pakistan cricket ties further; BCCI makes special request to ICC: Report

At least 26 civilians were killed in a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. As India accuses Pakistan of nurturing terrorists on its home soil, the India-Pakistan cricket ties are in trouble once again.

Reports have emerged that BCCI may have written to the ICC. The Indian cricket board has reportedly requested that India and Pakistan should no longer be grouped together in ICC tournaments, per Cricbuzz.

In the 2023 Asia Cup, both teams were in the same group and played twice. Pakistan failed to reach the final. India, nevertheless, won the trophy.

While the venue and draw for the next tournament are yet to be confirmed, it was earlier planned for May. However, the schedule may now be delayed, according to the publication.

Neutral venues for India and Pakistan It’s not new for India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues. While Pakistan hosted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India’s matches were played in Dubai.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said after the Pahalgam terror attack that the Board would follow the Indian government’s decisions on the issue.

However, a senior BCCI member told Cricbuzz that he did not know about any such new development. While the Board understands the national mood, they confirmed there is no truth to current rumours.

The next ICC event is the Women’s ODI World Cup, likely in September–October in India. Pakistan have qualified for the tournament that will consist of 8 teams.

Since the format is round-robin, every team will play each other. As per the rules, India and Pakistan must play against each other.

The ICC confirmed in December 2024 that India-Pakistan matches would be held at a neutral venue. The same rule applies to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which India and Sri Lanka will host.