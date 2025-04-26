Pahalgam attack: Indian broadcasters in Pakistan Super League 2025 sent back home midway

Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have been at an all-time low in recent days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack saw the death of at least 28 innocent tourists.

India has severed ties with the neighbouring nation, ordering all Pakistani nationals to leave the country within 48 hours of notice and trade activity between the two countries have come to a halt.

Another consequence of the snapping of diplomatic ties between the two countries has impacted sport.

PSL 10 Pakistan has now ordered the administration of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to expel 23 indian broadcasters, who are currently doing duty in the T20 league, according to media reports on Saturday.

These broadcasters were sent back through the Wagha border after completing the due procedures, the reports added.

Indian crew members have been part of the PSL 10 coverage and have been working in technical and production-related capacities. However, as diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have come to a close their services were immediately halted after their government’s instruction.

No PSL coverage in India The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not released an official clarification on the matter and how this may affect the coverage of the ongoing PSL. However. Backup arrangements were being made to guarantee the soft streaming of the PSL X matches.

Following the terror attack at Pahalgam, the Indian government instructed streaming platform FanCode to stop the livestream of PSL matches in India. FanCode is the official streaming partner of PSL.

The PSL, which is in its 10th edition of the tournament, started on April 11 and will continue until May 18, when the final is scheduled.