Pak U-19 vs Afg U-19 4th ODI: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 13 runs

  • Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 scored a total of 244 runs in 49.4 and lost all their wickets. To this, Afghanistan team could only score 231 runs.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Afghanistan U19's Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada discussing during a match.
Afghanistan U19’s Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada discussing during a match. (X/@ACBofficials)

In the fourth ODI match of the tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series, Pakistan under-19 team defeated Afghanistan under-19 by 13 runs in ICC Academy, Dubai, on Sunday.

Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 scored a total of 244 runs in 49.4 and lost all their wickets. For Pakistan U19, Shahzaib Khan scored 78 runs off 101 balls and Usman Khan hist 77 runs off 88 deliveries.

While Afghanistan Under19's Abdul Aziz and Khatir Stanikzai took three wickets each in the match.

Chasing a target of 245 runs, the Afghanistan team could only score 231 runs and were all out in 46.4 overs. For Afghanistan U19, Uzairullah Niazai scored 70 runs off 72 balls, while Faisal Shinozada smashed 47 off 48 balls.

Ali Raza took 4 wickets for Pakistan U19, and Faham-ul-Haq picked up 3 wickets.

Though Afghanistan lost, they started the series strong, defeating Pakistan by a commanding 100-run margin in their opening match last week.

They also secured a decisive victory over the UAE in their second match, winning by 169 runs.

In the match against UAE, Afghanistan scored a whopping 359 runs in 50 over after losing 5 wickets.

Both Faisal Shinozad (156 runs off 104 balls) and Mahboob Khan (141 runs off 144 deliveries) scored their individual centuries. While Ali Asgar Shums picked three wickets for UAE and Harsh Desai clinched one wicket.

Chasing a mountainous target of 360 runs, the UAE could only score 190 runs were all out in 45.4 overs.

Apart from Ethan D'souza (55 runs off 76 deliveries) and Aryan Saxena (40 runs off 42 balls), no other batter could stand long on the crease.

Nazeef Amiri and Khatir Stanikzai took two wickets each.

Afghanistan U19 team will play with Bangladesh U19 on 29 November, with Sri Lanka on 1 December, and Nepal on 3 December.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPak U-19 vs Afg U-19 4th ODI: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 13 runs

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.