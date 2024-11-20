Pak U-19 vs Afg U-19 4th ODI: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 13 runs

In the fourth ODI match of the tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series, Pakistan under-19 team defeated Afghanistan under-19 by 13 runs in ICC Academy, Dubai, on Sunday.

Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 scored a total of 244 runs in 49.4 and lost all their wickets. For Pakistan U19, Shahzaib Khan scored 78 runs off 101 balls and Usman Khan hist 77 runs off 88 deliveries.

While Afghanistan Under19's Abdul Aziz and Khatir Stanikzai took three wickets each in the match.

Chasing a target of 245 runs, the Afghanistan team could only score 231 runs and were all out in 46.4 overs. For Afghanistan U19, Uzairullah Niazai scored 70 runs off 72 balls, while Faisal Shinozada smashed 47 off 48 balls.

Ali Raza took 4 wickets for Pakistan U19, and Faham-ul-Haq picked up 3 wickets.

Though Afghanistan lost, they started the series strong, defeating Pakistan by a commanding 100-run margin in their opening match last week.

They also secured a decisive victory over the UAE in their second match, winning by 169 runs.

In the match against UAE, Afghanistan scored a whopping 359 runs in 50 over after losing 5 wickets.

Both Faisal Shinozad (156 runs off 104 balls) and Mahboob Khan (141 runs off 144 deliveries) scored their individual centuries. While Ali Asgar Shums picked three wickets for UAE and Harsh Desai clinched one wicket.

Chasing a mountainous target of 360 runs, the UAE could only score 190 runs were all out in 45.4 overs.

Apart from Ethan D'souza (55 runs off 76 deliveries) and Aryan Saxena (40 runs off 42 balls), no other batter could stand long on the crease.

Nazeef Amiri and Khatir Stanikzai took two wickets each.