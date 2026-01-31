PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Salman Agha's men eye series win, Mitchell Marsh likely to return to playing XI

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20 LIVE Score: The Pakistan team will look to pocket the T20I series on Saturday when they take on Australia in the second game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan have won the first game by 22 runs. Meanwhile, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed the first game due to jetlag, is likely to make a comeback into the playing XI.

Pakistan vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is

With a win in the first game, Pakistan reduced the deficit to 13-14 as far as the head-to-head record against Australia is concerned in T20Is. One game ended in no result while one ended in a tie.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I predicted XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa.