PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Salman Agha's men eye series win, Mitchell Marsh likely to return to playing XI

PAK vs AUS 2nd T20 LIVE Score: The Pakistan team will look to pocket the T20I series on Saturday when they take on Australia in the second game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan have won the first game by 22 runs. Meanwhile, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed the first game due to jetlag, is likely to make a comeback into the playing XI.
With a win in the first game, Pakistan reduced the deficit to 13-14 as far as the head-to-head record against Australia is concerned in T20Is. One game ended in no result while one ended in a tie.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa.
The T20I series between Pakistan and Australia will not be televised in India. It is due to the strained relation between India and Pakistan. But, outside India, the Pakistan vs Australia will be televised in several other regions. They are as follows.
Australia - Fox Cricket
Africa - SuperSport
Bangladesh - T Sports
MENA (Middle East) - Cricbuzz
North America (USA/Canada) - Willow TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco (Streaming)
United Kingdom - PCB Live
Australia suffered a major blow today after Pat Cummins was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. Cummins had missed the Pakistan series due to a lingering back injury, that he is yet to recover from. Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis has been named as a replacement for Cummins. Matthew Renshaw, who made his T20I debut in Pakistan, has been named in the 15-member squad. Notably, Matthew Short has been left out.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Regular captain Mitchell Marsh was unavailable for the first game due to jetlag, having arrived just 48 hours ago. He is expectedly to be included in the playing XI. Travis Head led side in place of Marsh.
Australia displayed a shoddy show of themselves in the first game. With a few new faces in the squad, the Australian were not up to the mark on a pitch that turned slow as the game progressed. In reply to Pakistan's 168/8, Australia could manage only 146/8, thereby losing the game by 22 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore.