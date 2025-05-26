PAK vs BAN: IPL injury rules Mustafizur Rahman out of T20I series against Pakistan; Bangladesh name replacement

Bangladesh were dealt with a heavy blow after Mustafizur Rahman was ruled out of their three-match T20I series against Pakistan following an injury the fast bowler sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafizur, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals as a replacement player for Jake Fraser-McGurk, sustained a left hand injury in the game against Punjab Kings while attempting a return catch off off Josh Inglis.

"Mustafizur suffered a clip fracture on his left thumb while playing his last match of the Indian Premier League yesterday," Bangladesh national team physio Delowar Hossain told ESPNCricinfo.

The Bangladesh pacer will be out for at least two-three weeks. "This injury requires a period of rest and rehabilitation. We will conduct a follow-up evaluation after two weeks to monitor his recovery progress," added Hossain, when asked how much time it will take to heal.

In IPL 2025, Mustafizur played three games, picking up four wickets in total. While he went wicketless against Gujarat Titans, the left-handed fast bowler recorded figures of 1/30 (vs Mumbai Indians) and 3/33 (vs Punjab Kings). Delhi Capitals finished fifth in the points table.

Bangladesh name Mustafizur's replacement Replacing Mustafizur, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named Khaled Ahmed. Earlier, Nahid Rana had withdrawn due to personal reasons while an injured Soumya Sarkar was replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Khaled is coming after a strong show with 20 wickets in the recent Bangladesh Premier League.

Bangladesh will play Pakistan in three ODI's in Lahore on May 28, 30 and June 1. The Bangla Tigers are coming after a humiliating 1-2 T20I series loss against lowly-ranked United Arab Emirates.