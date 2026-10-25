PAK vs ENG: Shaheen Afridi strikes twice as Pakistan bowl in tri-series game; check playing XIs, live streaming details

Pakistan won the toss in their tri-series match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday and opted to field first. Pakistan currently top the standings with four points from two matches, and a win over England on Sunday will confirm their spot in the final, scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Sri Lanka are in second place with two points from as many matches, whereas England are in third place with no points after two matches. England began their campaign with an 87-run loss to Pakistan, before going down to Sri Lanka by two wickets as the Lankans chased down 430 with just one ball to spare.

Both Pakistan and England have made changes to their playing XIs to this game. For England, pacer Henry Crocombe is making his debut, with Josh Tongue sitting out.

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“Just chatting really. We know what the conditions present, we know we've got to try and be a little bit more consistent with and around the top of the stumps. So yeah, we have a lot of clarity going into this game with that,” England skipper Harry Brook said at the toss.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf have been rested, whereas Naseem Shah is out of this game with an injury. Razaullah is making his ODI debut for Pakistan.

“Yeah, I think it's a new surface and we also include one extra spinner, so I hope it will (work). [On whether being one win away from securing a place in the final adds confidence or pressure] Look, I feel every day is a different day, so we just like to focus on our good things and continue that, and I hope our bowlers play the big role again,” Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi said.

Pakistan vs England playing XIs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi(c), Razaullah, Haris Rauf.

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe.