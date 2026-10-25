PAK vs ENG: Shaheen Afridi strikes twice as Pakistan bowl in tri-series game; check playing XIs, live streaming details

Pakistan won the toss in their tri-series match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday and opted to field first. Pakistan currently top the standings with four points from two matches, and a win over England on Sunday will confirm their spot in the final, scheduled to take place on Saturday.

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Sri Lanka are in second place with two points from as many matches, whereas England are in third place with no points after two matches. England began their campaign with an 87-run loss to Pakistan, before going down to Sri Lanka by two wickets as the Lankans chased down 430 with just one ball to spare.

Both Pakistan and England have made changes to their playing XIs to this game. For England, pacer Henry Crocombe is making his debut, with Josh Tongue sitting out.

Also Read | Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill's record with fastest ODI double century

“Just chatting really. We know what the conditions present, we know we've got to try and be a little bit more consistent with and around the top of the stumps. So yeah, we have a lot of clarity going into this game with that,” England skipper Harry Brook said at the toss.

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For Pakistan, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf have been rested, whereas Naseem Shah is out of this game with an injury. Razaullah is making his ODI debut for Pakistan.

“Yeah, I think it's a new surface and we also include one extra spinner, so I hope it will (work). [On whether being one win away from securing a place in the final adds confidence or pressure] Look, I feel every day is a different day, so we just like to focus on our good things and continue that, and I hope our bowlers play the big role again,” Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi said.

Pakistan vs England playing XIs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi(c), Razaullah, Haris Rauf.

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England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs England tri-series match? The Pakistan vs England tri-series match is not being telecast on any of the TV channels in India. Live streaming of the match, though, will be available on the Veto app.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.