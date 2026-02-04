PAK vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up LIVE: Colombo rain robs Pakistan's only chance to prepare on Lankan soil

While announcing the boycott of IND vs PAK clash, Pakistan have not reasoned specifically about why they don't want to play against India. In fact, it was just a tweet on X from the Government of Pakistan. Interestingly, the PCB is yet to formally write to ICC about the boycott. While it is totally PCB's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK clash, but in doing so, the PCB will have to face a heavy financial loss.