PAK vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up LIVE: Colombo rain robs Pakistan's only chance to prepare on Lankan soil

Pakistan vs vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match LIVE: The warm-up match between Pakistan and Ireland has been called off due to rain in Colombo today at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
Pakistan national cricket team vs Ireland cricket team match scorecard
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
As expected, the match has been called off without a ball being bowled. “Unfortunately today's warm-up game between Ireland and Pakistan has been abandoned due to very wet conditions at the ground,” read a statement from Cricket Ireland.
According to an ICC update, its raining in Colombo with a thick blue and grey covers covering the middle. There is not a single person on near the field and its raining consistntly. Looks like the delay will be for a longer time.
In the previous games on the day, Namibia edged out Scotland by just 6 runs in Bengaluru. Batting first, Namibia scored 226/4 riding on knocks from Louren Steenkamp (51) and Jan Frylinck (88). In reply Scotland managed 220/5 in 20 overs despite a fighting 95 from Brandon McMullen.
Bad news coming from Colombo. It has been raining at this part of the world and there are some wet conditions at the ground. Start of the match is delayed due.
Normally, Pakistan's matches are not televised in India due to the strained political relations between the two countries. But the Pakistan vs Ireland clash will be live streamed in India today. The Pakistan vs Ireland clash will be televised on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on JioStar app and website.
While announcing the boycott of IND vs PAK clash, Pakistan have not reasoned specifically about why they don't want to play against India. In fact, it was just a tweet on X from the Government of Pakistan. Interestingly, the PCB is yet to formally write to ICC about the boycott. While it is totally PCB's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK clash, but in doing so, the PCB will have to face a heavy financial loss.
A lot of things are going in Pakistan cricket. After Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan kept everyone waiting aout their participation in the tournament hosted by India. In solidarity with Bangladesh, Pakistan decided to play in the T20 World Cup but boycott the IND vs PAK clash on Feb 15. However, the instruction of boycotting IND vs PAK clash came from the Pakistan government and not by the cricket board.
Pakistan are coming into this tournament on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Australia. Although Australia came with a second-string side, Pakistan's 3-0 victory over Mitchell Marsh's side would help them in confidence for the T20 World Cup 2026.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Ireland warm-up clash in T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo.