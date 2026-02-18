PAK vs NAM match today: Who qualifies to Super 8 from Group A if Pakistan lose to Namibia? Check predicted playing XIs

Pakistan take on Namibia in a do-or-die situation in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026. However, rain threat looms large over the Pakistan vs Namibia clash in Colombo.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Feb 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Only rain can save Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 today in Colombo.
Only rain can save Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 today in Colombo. (PTI)

After their loss to India in Colombo, Pakistan take on Namibia on Wednesday in a do-or-die situation in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026. With three wins, India have already qualified for the Super 8 stage. The loss against India left Pakistan's Super 8 qualification hanging on a thread and a loss against Namibia would result Salman Ali Agha's men take the exit route.

With four points each, the United States of America (USA) and Pakistan are fighting for the final spot from group A. While USA, placed second in the points table, have played all their four games, it all comes down to the Pakistan vs Namibia clash as who will be the second team from the group to follow India in the Super 8 stage.

Also Read | Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi likely to be dropped for PAK vs NAM clash

The equation is simple for Pakistan - win and go through to the Super 8 stage. Despite being on level points with USA, the loss against India have have hit Pakistan severly as far as the net run rate (NRR) is concerned. While USA have +0.787 NRR, Pakistan are on negative side (-0.403).

What happens if Pakistan lose to Namibia?

  • In case Pakistan lose to Namibia, the Men in Green will remain in the third position, thus allowing USA to join India in the Super 8 stage. Namibia will finish at the bottom with two points.
  • However, only rain can save Pakistan in Colombo. In case of a rain washout, both Pakistan and Namibia will share one point ach. In that case, Pakistan will go through to the Super 8 with five points from four games, thus displacing USA in the second spot in Group A.

T20 World Cup 2026 group A points table

TeamMatchesWonLostNRPointsNRR
India (Q)33006+3.050
USA42204+0.787
Pakistan32104-0.403
Netherlands31202-1.352
Namibia (E)30300-2.443

Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo weather forecast

Like in Kandy yesterday, rain threat looms large in Colombo during the Pakistan vs Namibia clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club. According to Accuweather.com, there is 67% chance of rain on February (18) in Colombo. along with thunderstorms predicted around 1-2 PM local time.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 Can Pakistan still qualify for Super 8s after India loss?

The weather report also says that there is 49% of chance of rain at around 3 PM, while reduces to 18% in the next one or two hours. However, it rises to 23% at 6 PM. If that happens, there is a strong possibility of a delayed start. A washout can't be ruled out. Notably, there is a no Reserve Day in place.

Pakistan vs Namibia predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumplemann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 updated schedule: List of matches, venues, updated squads

Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the completeT20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and theT20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts forMost Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 andMost Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After a failed dream of becoming a professional athlete, he turned that lifelong passion into a career, covering th...Read More

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPAK vs NAM match today: Who qualifies to Super 8 from Group A if Pakistan lose to Namibia? Check predicted playing XIs
More