PAK vs NAM match today: Who qualifies to Super 8 from Group A if Pakistan lose to Namibia? Check predicted playing XIs

After their loss to India in Colombo, Pakistan take on Namibia on Wednesday in a do-or-die situation in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026. With three wins, India have already qualified for the Super 8 stage. The loss against India left Pakistan's Super 8 qualification hanging on a thread and a loss against Namibia would result Salman Ali Agha's men take the exit route.

With four points each, the United States of America (USA) and Pakistan are fighting for the final spot from group A. While USA, placed second in the points table, have played all their four games, it all comes down to the Pakistan vs Namibia clash as who will be the second team from the group to follow India in the Super 8 stage.

Advertisement

Also Read | Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi likely to be dropped for PAK vs NAM clash

The equation is simple for Pakistan - win and go through to the Super 8 stage. Despite being on level points with USA, the loss against India have have hit Pakistan severly as far as the net run rate (NRR) is concerned. While USA have +0.787 NRR, Pakistan are on negative side (-0.403).

What happens if Pakistan lose to Namibia? In case Pakistan lose to Namibia, the Men in Green will remain in the third position, thus allowing USA to join India in the Super 8 stage. Namibia will finish at the bottom with two points.

However, only rain can save Pakistan in Colombo. In case of a rain washout, both Pakistan and Namibia will share one point ach. In that case, Pakistan will go through to the Super 8 with five points from four games, thus displacing USA in the second spot in Group A. T20 World Cup 2026 group A points table

Advertisement

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR India (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +3.050 USA 4 2 2 0 4 +0.787 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 4 -0.403 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -1.352 Namibia (E) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.443

Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo weather forecast Like in Kandy yesterday, rain threat looms large in Colombo during the Pakistan vs Namibia clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club. According to Accuweather.com, there is 67% chance of rain on February (18) in Colombo. along with thunderstorms predicted around 1-2 PM local time.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 Can Pakistan still qualify for Super 8s after India loss?

The weather report also says that there is 49% of chance of rain at around 3 PM, while reduces to 18% in the next one or two hours. However, it rises to 23% at 6 PM. If that happens, there is a strong possibility of a delayed start. A washout can't be ruled out. Notably, there is a no Reserve Day in place.

Pakistan vs Namibia predicted playing XIs Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Advertisement