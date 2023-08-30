comScore
PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: 25,000 tickets sold in Multan for the first match today
LIVE UPDATES

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: 25,000 tickets sold in Multan for the first match today

2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 12:36 PM IST Livemint

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: The anticipation is tangible as both Pakistan and Nepal get ready to compete at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Pakistan is hosting a multinational tournament after 15 years. (X/@Sports_Himanshu)Premium
PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Pakistan is hosting a multinational tournament after 15 years. (X/@Sports_Himanshu)

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: The excitement is growing as the start of the Asia Cup 2023 approaches. The tournament will commence with an exciting match between Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday, August 30. The anticipation is tangible as both teams get ready to compete at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

In the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan and Nepal find themselves grouped together in Group A, alongside India. The stakes are high, as only one team will advance beyond the initial round. Leading their respective teams are Babar Azam for Pakistan and Rohit Paudel for Nepal, both shouldering the responsibility with confidence.

Catch PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates here.

30 Aug 2023, 12:36:12 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Nepal cricketers train

Nepal cricketers were seen preparing for their first match.

30 Aug 2023, 12:13:58 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023 Live: Aima Baig, Trishala Gurung to perform

Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung will perform at the opening ceremony.

30 Aug 2023, 12:09:03 PM IST

PAK vs NEP LIVE 1st ODI: PCB shares video

Sohan Halwa for Nepal cricketer.

30 Aug 2023, 11:53:23 AM IST

PAK vs NEP: 25,000 tickets sold

The Multan stadium can accommodate a total of 30,000 spectators while 25,000 tickets were sold for the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup.

30 Aug 2023, 11:50:12 AM IST

PAK vs NEP: Pakistan hosts after 15 years

30 Aug 2023, 11:46:45 AM IST

Pakistan hosts multinational tournament after 15 years

Pak vs Nep: Multinational tournament returns to Pakistan after 15 years.

30 Aug 2023, 11:45:15 AM IST

Akash Chopra shares insights

30 Aug 2023, 11:42:01 AM IST

Ashwin posts on Pak vs Nep match

30 Aug 2023, 11:32:50 AM IST

Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony: How to watch

The Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on television in India on Star Sports. The Opening Ceremony will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Read more.

30 Aug 2023, 11:31:41 AM IST

Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony

The Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. This grand occasion will occur right before the commencement of the first match. Read more.

30 Aug 2023, 11:26:17 AM IST

Babar Azam on Nepal match

“Pakistan and India matches are always of high intensity and we will try to play the best cricket on that day, but at the moment we are focused on Nepal and will not take them lightly," Babar Azam earlier said. Read more.

30 Aug 2023, 11:19:22 AM IST

Pakistan vs Nepal: How to watch

For those watching from home, the Star Sports Network will present live coverage of the match. If you prefer the online option, Disney+ Hotstar offers a complimentary live-streaming service. Read more.

30 Aug 2023, 11:17:27 AM IST

Pakistan vs Nepal head-to-head

Pakistan and Nepal have never encountered each other on the cricket field previously. Given Pakistan's status as a dominant force in One Day Internationals (currently ranked number one in the world), they undoubtedly hold the advantage. The added benefit of playing on home turf further enhances Pakistan's confidence.

30 Aug 2023, 11:17:27 AM IST

Nepal line-up

Nepal join the competition with a roster of their own essential players. Within the batting lineup, players such as Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Saud and Aasif Sheikh will play a crucial role. In terms of the bowling attack, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha and Sompal Kami are poised to create an impact.

30 Aug 2023, 11:17:28 AM IST

Pakistan line-up

Pakistan possesses a strong batting order featuring Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and, of course, captain Babar Azam. On the other hand, the bowlers worth keeping an eye on are Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, who play a crucial role in Pakistan's ambitions.

