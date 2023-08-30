PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: The excitement is growing as the start of the Asia Cup 2023 approaches. The tournament will commence with an exciting match between Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday, August 30. The anticipation is tangible as both teams get ready to compete at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.
In the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan and Nepal find themselves grouped together in Group A, alongside India. The stakes are high, as only one team will advance beyond the initial round. Leading their respective teams are Babar Azam for Pakistan and Rohit Paudel for Nepal, both shouldering the responsibility with confidence.
Catch PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates here.
Nepal cricketers were seen preparing for their first match.
Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung will perform at the opening ceremony.
Sohan Halwa for Nepal cricketer.
The Multan stadium can accommodate a total of 30,000 spectators while 25,000 tickets were sold for the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal in the Asia Cup.
Pak vs Nep: Multinational tournament returns to Pakistan after 15 years.
The Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on television in India on Star Sports. The Opening Ceremony will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Read more.
The Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. This grand occasion will occur right before the commencement of the first match. Read more.
“Pakistan and India matches are always of high intensity and we will try to play the best cricket on that day, but at the moment we are focused on Nepal and will not take them lightly," Babar Azam earlier said. Read more.
For those watching from home, the Star Sports Network will present live coverage of the match. If you prefer the online option, Disney+ Hotstar offers a complimentary live-streaming service. Read more.
Pakistan and Nepal have never encountered each other on the cricket field previously. Given Pakistan's status as a dominant force in One Day Internationals (currently ranked number one in the world), they undoubtedly hold the advantage. The added benefit of playing on home turf further enhances Pakistan's confidence.
Nepal join the competition with a roster of their own essential players. Within the batting lineup, players such as Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Saud and Aasif Sheikh will play a crucial role. In terms of the bowling attack, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha and Sompal Kami are poised to create an impact.
Pakistan possesses a strong batting order featuring Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and, of course, captain Babar Azam. On the other hand, the bowlers worth keeping an eye on are Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, who play a crucial role in Pakistan's ambitions.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!