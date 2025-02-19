Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Pakistan suffered a huge setback in their race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals after losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi on Wednesday. Chasing 321 runs to win, the defending champions stumbled against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack to be all out for 260 runs in 47.2 overs.
In fact, it was Pakistan's fourth consecutive loss to New Zealand in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. With this loss, New Zealand go atop the Group A table with two points. Hosts Pakistan languish at the bottom. The other two teams of the group - India and Bangladesh - start their campaigns on Thursday. (Champions Trophy points table)
In a tournament like ICC Champions Trophy, a single loss would have a huge impact on any team. Similar is the case with Pakistan. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side now will have to depend on results of other teams to go through the last four stage and win their remaining games.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NRR
|Points
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1.200
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.200
|0
For each win, two points will be awarded to the teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In case of a tie in the group stages, both teams will share one point each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. In case the teams are on level points after the group stages, NRR will come into play for teams from the groups advance.
