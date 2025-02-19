PAK vs NZ: How can Pakistan qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semis after loss to New Zealand? Scenarios explained

Pakistan suffered a huge setback in their race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals after losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi on Wednesday. Chasing 321 runs to win, the defending champions stumbled against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack to be all out for 260 runs in 47.2 overs.

In fact, it was Pakistan's fourth consecutive loss to New Zealand in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. With this loss, New Zealand go atop the Group A table with two points. Hosts Pakistan languish at the bottom. The other two teams of the group - India and Bangladesh - start their campaigns on Thursday. (Champions Trophy points table)

In a tournament like ICC Champions Trophy, a single loss would have a huge impact on any team. Similar is the case with Pakistan. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side now will have to depend on results of other teams to go through the last four stage and win their remaining games.

Pakistan's qualification scenarios explained Pakistan (-1.200) need to win both their game by heavy margins to boost their net run-rate (NRR) and also gather four points. Pakistan will play India (February 23) and Bangladesh (February 27) next.

India will need to lose at least two of their three games as that will keep the Men in Blue outside of top two. India play Bangladesh (February 20), Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2).

Bangladesh need to follow India - lose at least two of their three games. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side play India (February 20), New Zealand (February 24) and Pakistan (February 27).

With two points in their kitty and a positive NRR (+1.200) on their side, New Zealand need one more win out of their remaining two games to be in the top two. New Zealand play Bangladesh (February 24) and India (March 2) next.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A updated points table

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NRR Points New Zealand 1 1 0 0 +1.200 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -1.200 0

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points system - Explained For each win, two points will be awarded to the teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In case of a tie in the group stages, both teams will share one point each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. In case the teams are on level points after the group stages, NRR will come into play for teams from the groups advance.