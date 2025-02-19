PAK vs NZ: Tom Latham, Will Young script history; becomes 1st New Zealand pair to achieve huge Champions Trophy record

Will Young and Tom Latham became the first New Zealand pair and fifth overall to score a hundred each in the same innings in the history of ICC Champions Trophy. The Kiwi duo entered the record books in Karachi on Wednesday during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Pakistan at the National Stadium.

Sent into bat first, New Zealand were in a spot of bother when they lost three wickets early. However, it was the 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Tom Latham and Will Young that revived the New Zealand ship.

Before Tom Latham and Will Young, India's Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, West Indies Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, Australia's Shane Watson and Ricky Ponting and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad were the four pairs to have scored hundreds in a same match of ICC Champions Trophy.

Pairs with hundreds in same innings in Champions Trophy Virender Sehwag (126) & Sourav Ganguly (117 not out) vs Eengland, Colombo, 2002

Chris Gayle (101) & Dwayne Bravo (112 not out) vs Eengland, Ahmedabad, 2006

Shane Watson (136 not out) & Ricky Ponting (111 not out) vs England, Centurion, 2009

Shakib Al Hasan (114) & Mahmudullah Riyad (102 not out) vs New Zealand, Cardiff, 2017