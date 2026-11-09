PAK vs SL, 1st Test: Babar Azam's Pakistan name four debutants against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi after England horror

Pakistan have named as many as four debutants in their playing XI against Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. The series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. While Pakistan are placed bottom of the WTC standings, Sri Lanka are seventh in the points table.

Pakistan haven't had a great time in Tests recently. They were whitewashed 0-3 by England in their previous series, which will be remembered for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sending home as many as seven players midway, along with the head coach and the bowling coach.

Out of seven Tests Pakistan played in 2026 before the Sri Lanka series, Babar Azam's men have won in just one game against West Indies. They even lost to Bangladesh 0-2 in an away series. At Rawalpindi, Pakistan's recent Test records are also poor, one win and three losses since 2024.

Pakistan 4 debutants vs Sri Lanka in 1st Test With no WTC points table headache, Pakistan have named four debutants in the playing XI - Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Arafat Minhas, and Saqib Khan. The 20-year-old right-hander Arif came into the squad after a strong show in a recently-concluded domestic tournament.

In the Departmental first-class tournament, Arif he led Kingsmen Academy and scored 727 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.09 including three centuries in his maiden season. Saqib played an instrumental role in Karachi Blues’ title run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 by taking 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.60 with a best of seven for 34.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test toss report Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to field first on a pitch that has a green tinge on it. “Bowl first, I think it looks like a little bit grassy wicket. I think bowl first. Yeah, very important first session. Looks like a fast bowling wicket, but we have to (have) patience,” Mendis said at the toss.

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Playing with an young team, Babar said its a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent. “We have four debutants in our team today, including two batters, one all-rounder and one fast bowler. So, I think it is quite a young team, and this is a great opportunity for all the youngsters to express themselves and showcase their talent.,” he said.

“I think we also have enough experience in the team. We have a few experienced players, including Abbas Bhai and Saud, Agha. So, I think we have a very good combination,” added the Pakistan captain.

Where to watch PAK vs SL 1st Test in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the media rights for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series, which starts on Monday (November 9). Even FanCode will also not live stream the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series. Indian viewers can still watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series on VETO app.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test playing XIs Pakistan: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Saqib Khan

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