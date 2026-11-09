PAK vs SL, 1st Test: Babar Azam's Pakistan name four debutants against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi after England horror

Pakistan have named as many as four debutants in their playing XI against Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. The series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. While Pakistan are placed bottom of the WTC standings, Sri Lanka are seventh in the points table.

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Pakistan haven't had a great time in Tests recently. They were whitewashed 0-3 by England in their previous series, which will be remembered for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sending home as many as seven players midway, along with the head coach and the bowling coach.

Out of seven Tests Pakistan played in 2026 before the Sri Lanka series, Babar Azam's men have won in just one game against West Indies. They even lost to Bangladesh 0-2 in an away series. At Rawalpindi, Pakistan's recent Test records are also poor, one win and three losses since 2024.

Pakistan 4 debutants vs Sri Lanka in 1st Test With no WTC points table headache, Pakistan have named four debutants in the playing XI - Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Arafat Minhas, and Saqib Khan. The 20-year-old right-hander Arif came into the squad after a strong show in a recently-concluded domestic tournament.

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In the Departmental first-class tournament, Arif he led Kingsmen Academy and scored 727 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.09 including three centuries in his maiden season. Saqib played an instrumental role in Karachi Blues’ title run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 by taking 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.60 with a best of seven for 34.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test toss report Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to field first on a pitch that has a green tinge on it. “Bowl first, I think it looks like a little bit grassy wicket. I think bowl first. Yeah, very important first session. Looks like a fast bowling wicket, but we have to (have) patience,” Mendis said at the toss.

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Playing with an young team, Babar said its a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent. “We have four debutants in our team today, including two batters, one all-rounder and one fast bowler. So, I think it is quite a young team, and this is a great opportunity for all the youngsters to express themselves and showcase their talent.,” he said.

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“I think we also have enough experience in the team. We have a few experienced players, including Abbas Bhai and Saud, Agha. So, I think we have a very good combination,” added the Pakistan captain.

Where to watch PAK vs SL 1st Test in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the media rights for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series, which starts on Monday (November 9). Even FanCode will also not live stream the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series. Indian viewers can still watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series on VETO app.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test playing XIs Pakistan: Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Saqib Khan

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Also Read | Niqab Shafiq fires up India vs Pakistan with fiery send-off to Aaryavir Sehwag

Sri Lanka: Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in