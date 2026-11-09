PAK vs SL: Babar Azam leaves Harry Brook, Joe Root, Travis Head behind for highest Test batting average in 2026

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has left behind the English duo of Joe Root and Harry Brook and Australian Travis Head for the highest Test batting average in the longest format of the game in 2026. The 32-year-old, who has struggled for runs in Pakistan's 0-3 loss in England, looked in sublime touch against Sri Lanka on the first day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

At the start of the day's play on Monday, Babar stood above the rest, in minimum 10 Test innings in 2026, with a batting average of 50.62. In his 10 innings before the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar scored 405 runs. England captain Harry Brook is second in the list with an average of 46.50 (558 runs in 12 innings), followed by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.

The former Bangladesh captain has a batting average of 43.72 with 481 runs in 12 innings, which included a hundred. Head and Root take the final two spots in the list with averages of 42.09 (463 runs in 11 innings, 2 hundreds) and 41.75 (501 runs in 13 innings) respectively.

Highest Test batting average in 2026

View full Image View full Image Highest Test batting average in 2026.

Meanwhile, Babar displayed some classic cover drives during his 58-ball stay in the middle. The right-hander hit seven boundaries, with a couple of beautiful drives on the off side, thus entertaining the commentators on air and the semi-packed stadium in Rawalpindi.

However, Babar was dismissed for 50 runs, caught by Kusal Mendis off the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka. With a fullish delivery on offer, Babar plays down the wrong line, thus getting an outside edge behind the wickets. This was Babar's fifth Test half-century in 2026.

Pakistan name 4 debutants in Rawalpindi Earlier, Pakistan named as many as four debutants - Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Arafat Minhas, and Saqib Khan. The 20-year-old Arif, who came into the squad after a strong show in a recently-concluded domestic tournament, notched up a fifty in his maiden Test innings.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and sent Pakistan to bat. The series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Sri Lanka are ranked No. 7 in the latest WTC standings, winning just one of its six Test matches while drawing three and losing two.

Last-place Pakistan have won only two of the nine matches in this WTC cycle that included its chaotic 0-3 loss in England in the last series and a 2-0 drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh.

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