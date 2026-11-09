PAK vs SL: Babar Azam leaves Harry Brook, Joe Root, Travis Head behind for highest Test batting average in 2026

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has left behind the English duo of Joe Root and Harry Brook and Australian Travis Head for the highest Test batting average in the longest format of the game in 2026. The 32-year-old, who has struggled for runs in Pakistan's 0-3 loss in England, looked in sublime touch against Sri Lanka on the first day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

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At the start of the day's play on Monday, Babar stood above the rest, in minimum 10 Test innings in 2026, with a batting average of 50.62. In his 10 innings before the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar scored 405 runs. England captain Harry Brook is second in the list with an average of 46.50 (558 runs in 12 innings), followed by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.

The former Bangladesh captain has a batting average of 43.72 with 481 runs in 12 innings, which included a hundred. Head and Root take the final two spots in the list with averages of 42.09 (463 runs in 11 innings, 2 hundreds) and 41.75 (501 runs in 13 innings) respectively.

Highest Test batting average in 2026

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Highest Test batting average in 2026.

Meanwhile, Babar displayed some classic cover drives during his 58-ball stay in the middle. The right-hander hit seven boundaries, with a couple of beautiful drives on the off side, thus entertaining the commentators on air and the semi-packed stadium in Rawalpindi.

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However, Babar was dismissed for 50 runs, caught by Kusal Mendis off the bowling of Dilshan Madushanka. With a fullish delivery on offer, Babar plays down the wrong line, thus getting an outside edge behind the wickets. This was Babar's fifth Test half-century in 2026.

Pakistan name 4 debutants in Rawalpindi Earlier, Pakistan named as many as four debutants - Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Arafat Minhas, and Saqib Khan. The 20-year-old Arif, who came into the squad after a strong show in a recently-concluded domestic tournament, notched up a fifty in his maiden Test innings.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and sent Pakistan to bat. The series is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Sri Lanka are ranked No. 7 in the latest WTC standings, winning just one of its six Test matches while drawing three and losing two.

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Last-place Pakistan have won only two of the nine matches in this WTC cycle that included its chaotic 0-3 loss in England in the last series and a 2-0 drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh.

Also Read | Niqab Shafiq fires up India vs Pakistan with fiery send-off to Aaryavir Sehwag

Sri Lanka has a recent happy memory at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where it achieved the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history — 430 against England in the tri-series last month. The home team also went without a specialist spinner after Sri Lanka left out Prabath Jayasuriya.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in