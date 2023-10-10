Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on October 10 in the 8th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI is a day-night match. It will start at 2 pm.

It would be the second match of Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in its first ODI at at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. The Pakistani team is in the city since they arrived in India two weeks ago and team’s skipper Babar Azam said earlier that the team is feeling a bit like home for Pakistan.

It is also the second match of Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023. In its first match, the team was beaten by South Africa by 102 runs on October 7, 2023 in Delhi. Memories of the calculated chase against Pakistan in Asia Cup fixture three weeks ago may power their boost their self-confidence. Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan at the ODI World Cup, losing all the seven completed matches, 2019 clash was washed out.

Pakistan (Probable XI)

(1) Abdullah Shafique, (2) Imam-ul-Haq, (3) Babar Azam (capt), (4) Mohammad Rizwan (wk), (5) Saud Shakeel, (6) Iftikhar Ahmed, (7) Shadab Khan, (8) Mohammad Nawaz, (9) Hasan Ali (10) Shaheen Shah Afridi, and (11) Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka (Probable XI)

(1) Pathum Nissanka, (2) Kusal Perera, (3) Kusal Mendis (wk), (4) Sadeera Samarawickrama, (5) Charith Asalanka, (6) Dhananjaya de Silva, (7) Dasun Shanaka (capt), (8) Dunith Wellalage, (9) Maheesh Theekshana, (10) Matheesha Pathirana, (11) Dilshan Madushanka

Pak vs SL match: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Hyderabad are set to be cloudy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 2% probability of rain and no thunderstorms in Hyderabad today. The pitch should be conducive to big scores.

The temperature is expected to range between 34 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the east-north-east direction in the day and 9 km/hour northeast at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 20 km/h in the daytime and 19km/h at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 18%.

Pak vs SL match today: When, where and how to watch

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

