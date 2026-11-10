PAK vs SL: Mohammad Taha hails Babar Azam's support after Test fifty on debut vs Sri Lanka; ‘his guidance helped me’

Mohammad Taha has hailed skipper Babar Azam for his guidance during his maiden Test fifty on debut against Sri Lanka on the first day of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. Taha was one of the four debutants Pakistan fielded in the playing XI. Tayyab Arif, Arafat Minhas, and Saqib Khan were the other three.

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Coming into the side on the back of some strong shows for Pakistan TV in the President's Trophy, Taha played a mature innings and showed lot of grit at No. 3 to score 51 off 105 deliveries on a greenish wicket that lured Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis to bowl first after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka struck back briefly by removing both Arif (57) and Azan Awais (30) in successive overs before Babar (50) and Taha carried the home team to the interval without further damage in the first session. Taha had a lucky escape when he survived a lbw off Milan Rathnayake.

Mohd Taha steadies Pakistan with two stands Taha first forged a 69-run stand with Babar for the third wicket, before adding another 68 with Saud Shakeel for the fourth wicket. Taha credited Babar for making his transition to international cricket smooth.

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"Naturally, there were some early nerves given that it was my debut match. However, as the innings progressed, batting alongside Babar proved immensely reassuring as his guidance at the crease helped me settle in," Taha said, as reported by International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Babar and our head coach (Mike Hesson) provided significant encouragement, advising me to trust the same game plan and processes that brought me success during the domestic season," added the youngster.

Batting isn't easy on this Rawalpindi wicket, but there is still a long way to go in the first Test, stated Taha. "We are taking things step-by-step; given our strong position, with Saud (Shakeel) and Arafat Minhas still to come, our objective tomorrow is to post a substantial first-innings total to put the opposition under pressure," he added.

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"While batting is not entirely straightforward on this surface, it becomes somewhat more manageable once a batter is established, though it remains challenging for incoming players. Posting in excess of 400 runs in the first innings will set a very competitive benchmark."

Pakistan declare first innings at 434/9 Meanwhile, Pakistan have declared their first innings at 434/9 in the second session of the second day. If Day 1 belonged to Taha, Babar and Arif, the second ay belonged to Shakeel, Minhas and wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori. It was painful for Shakeel to miss on a hundred by seven runs, while Ghori fell just two runs short of his fifty.

Minhas (52) became the third batter to make a fifty on debut in the match. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka took three wickets each, while Lahiru Kumara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake and Sonal Dinusha all took one wicket apiece.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in